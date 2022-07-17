BELOIT—Paint brushes were swirling color on canvases and tongues were licking up sweet ice cream Sunday at the Beckman Mill Ice Cream Social and Artists in The Park event.
Several volunteers and Friends of Beckman Mill members gave tours of the historic grist mill and grounds while others handed out cake and ice cream at the park west of Beloit.
The event was a fundraising effort for Friends of Beckman Mill to maintain the historic buildings and the park area.
“All funds go to maintain and renovate the mill and land,” said Sheri Disrud, Friends of Beckman Mill Event Chair.
The event was funded by Friends of Beckman Mill and supplies were donated by local businesses.
Muller-Pinehurst Dairy, in Rockford, gave the Friends of Beckman Mill a discounted price on the ice cream, while Old Fashioned Bakery in Beloit donated the cake provided for the guests.
The ice cream, cake, and tours were all given out for free to anyone who came. Donations were encourage and can continue to be made via the Friends of Beckman Mill website or on location at the park.
The organization has been hosting this event each year for around 25 years, Disrud noted.
The mill was originally opened in 1868 by William Howe. Howe ran it for several years and the property changed hands several times. The property ended up being owned by the Beckman family in 1882.
August Beckman in 1882 renamed the mill Newark Mills. Newark Mills was a water mill, post office and produced flour. Beckman passed away in 1908.
Beckman’s two sons, Charles and Henry, ran the mill in the early and mid 1900s. In 1978 the property was sold to Rock County. The Friends of Beckman Mill was formed in 1990.
Today the land is owned by Rock County and the buildings are leased and maintained by the Friends of Beckman Mill.
“In the last several years we started inviting artists to paint and sell their pieces at the park during our ice cream social,” Disrud said.
Alice Blue, owner of Badger Spirits in Janesville and Beloit, was one of the painters selling her art as well as painting a new art piece at the event Sunday.
“A few years ago the Friends of Beckman Mill called me and invited me to come to this event,” Blue said. “I have been coming ever since.”
Mariclare Sheil, member of the Beloit Art Center, joined Blue and other local artists at the mill for the first time.
“My friends suggested that I come this year,” Sheil noted. ”I have been cautious to get out and do stuff like this, since the pandemic, but it is nice to see some friendly faces.”
Families and children could join in on the fun of drawing and painting. Volunteers were handing out drawing notebooks and pencils. There was also a large canvas kids could paint on to create one big community painting.
There were also several wood carvers from the Rock River Valley Woodcarvers of Wisconsin to show off and sell some of their carvings they have made.
The organization was promoting their upcoming 16th Annual Show and Sale on Sept. 10, at the Rock County Fair Grounds in Janesville.