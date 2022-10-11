Beloit College’s Powerhouse facility is located at the site of the decommissioned Blackhawk Generating Station and is Beloit College’s first location along the Rock River. The facility recently was recognized as a Facility of Merit by Athletic Business.
BELOIT—Beloit College’s Powerhouse facility was named among the 10 Facilities of Merit by Athletic Business recently.
Athletic Business honored the student union, sports and recreation facility in Beloit. The Powerhouse building was placed in the top 10 among 52 buildings that were nominated across the United States and Canada.
The $37.5 million, 120,00-square-foot facility opened its doors in February of 2020. The facility features a running track, eight-lane swimming pool, cafe and recreational spaces.
Athletic Business Facilities of Merit judges praised the Powerhouse’s bold melding of historic architectural features and industrial equipment.
“This is a lively gathering space that encourages students to interact with each other and the greater Beloit community,” the judges noted.
The 52 athletics, fitness and recreational facilities considered for Facilities of Merit were renovated and constructed in the last three years. The Beloit College Powerhouse facility was one of three Wisconsin projects considered in the competition.
The Powerhouse building will be featured in Athletic Business’ October online and print editions, and at Athletic Business’ Show 2022 in Orlando, Florida Nov. 16—19. A special awards reception will be held in November in Orlando.
The Powerhouse also was awarded to other awards — Fast Company’s 2021 Innovation by Design Award in the Spaces and Places category, and Italian publication The Plan’s Award of 2021 in the Renovation category.