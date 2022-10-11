BDN_200326_POW1.jpg
Beloit College’s Powerhouse facility is located at the site of the decommissioned Blackhawk Generating Station and is Beloit College’s first location along the Rock River. The facility recently was recognized as a Facility of Merit by Athletic Business.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT—Beloit College’s Powerhouse facility was named among the 10 Facilities of Merit by Athletic Business recently.

Athletic Business honored the student union, sports and recreation facility in Beloit. The Powerhouse building was placed in the top 10 among 52 buildings that were nominated across the United States and Canada.