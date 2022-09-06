Transfiguration at Wright Museum of Art
Transfiguration: A Black Speculative Vision of Freedom currently is featured at the Wright Museum of Art at Beloit College. The exhibit, curated by Julian Chambliss, a professor of English at Michigan State University, is on display until Nov. 4. Chambliss will give a talk on Sept. 22 at Beloit College.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Transfiguration: A Black Speculative Vision of Freedom has made its Wisconsin debut at the Wright Museum of Art at Beloit College.

Exhibit curator and history scholar Julian Chambliss will delve into Afrofuturism and its impact in the U.S. during a talk at 4 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Wright Museum.