BELOIT—Transfiguration: A Black Speculative Vision of Freedom has made its Wisconsin debut at the Wright Museum of Art at Beloit College.
Exhibit curator and history scholar Julian Chambliss will delve into Afrofuturism and its impact in the U.S. during a talk at 4 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Wright Museum.
The exhibit will run through Nov. 4.
Chambliss, a Professor of English at Michigan State University, curated this collection as part of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Exhibition Series, which addresses issues of race, diversity, social justice, civil rights, and humanity.
Chambliss teaches courses exploring critical making, comics, and culture in the United States. In 2019, he joined the MSU Museum as Val Berryman Curator of History.
As a teacher-scholar concerned with community, identity, and power, Chambliss designs generative digital projects that use the classroom as a platform for students to act as co-researchers to trace community development, document diverse experiences and explore culture. Find out more about Julian Chambliss at www.julianchambliss.com
Transfiguration spotlights how visual narrative at the heart of Afrofuturist practice is part of a longer Black speculative tradition. Black speculative thought, with significant roots in 19th-century literature, works against anti-Blackness and imagines a space devoid of colonial frameworks and systemic racism.
American author and social critic Mark Dery defined the term Afrofuturism in 1994, in an attempt to understand why African Americans did not engage with science fiction. Dery’s assertion that Black people have “other stories to tell about culture, technology, and things to come “ can be seen in the vibrant visual culture linked to black speculative art. As both a philosophy and an aesthetic, Afrofuturism embraces utopic spaces where equality can be valued and realized.
Transfiguration takes up the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s observation that Black visions of freedom strive for a better future. The artists featured in this exhibition engage with the theme central to Dr. King’s legacy, offering visions of freedom across genre and circumstance.
The Wright Museum is on the Beloit College Campus at 700 College St., Beloit. Admission is free.