Positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in the South Beloit School District in Winnebago County, and Beloit College will partner with a Chicago-based laboratory to conduct weekly COVID-19 testing for the entire school year.
South Beloit
Three cases of COVID-19 were reported among students and/or staff at the South Beloit School District, according to superintendent Scott Fisher. The district has contacted the Winnebago County Health Department which is conducting contract tracing in regards to the three cases.
“The people who tested positive were immediately put in isolation and in quarantine for 14 days,” Fisher said. “We did encourage other people who were possibly in contact with them to get tested and those came back negative.”
Beloit College
Beloit College is partnering with Abbott Laboratories in Chicago to offer weekly student testing, along with 20% of the faculty and staff who will be sample-tested, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
College President Scott Bierman said he expects testing to being in early to mid-October. Until then, the college’s health and wellness center will continue to test approximately 20% of the student population weekly. Testing will be conducted from 8 a.m.—5 p.m. daily in The Stack, the fourth floor of the Powerhouse, the college’s new student union and athletic facility.
“This partnership gives us the capacity to take care of our students, staff, and faculty in the best way possible,” Bierman said.
Daily Update
Rock County reported 28 more cases and no additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the countywide total to 2,091 cases and 32 deaths. A total of 32,958 people have tested negative for the virus in the county as 1,725 people have recovered. A total of 334 cases in Rock County remain active, the health department says.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Rock County decreased by two patients, bringing the total hospitalized due to the virus to nine. Of the 299 tests processed on Wednesday, 9% of tests were positive for COVID-19, health department data shows.
Dane County reported 7,984 cases and 41 deaths; Green County reported 371 cases and two deaths; and Walworth County reported 2,282 cases and 34 deaths, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data from Wednesday shows.
Wisconsin reported 1,408 new cases and eight additional deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 92,712 cases and 1,228 deaths as 10,839 cases remain active. A total of 6,454 people have been hospitalized due to the virus as 80,627 people (87%) have recovered from COVID-19.
Across the state line, the Winnebago County Health Department announced 4,934 cases and 152 deaths on Wednesday, an increase of 77 cases and no additional deaths. The county has a test positivity rate of 7.5% as 96.2% of cases have recovered.
Boone County reported 984 cases and 23 deaths; DeKalb County reported 1,367 cases and 36 deaths; McHenry County reported 4,294 cases and 117 deaths; Ogle County reported 585 cases and six deaths; and Stephenson County reported 439 cases and six deaths, per data from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).
Statewide, Illinois reported 1,941 new cases and 35 additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 266,151 and 8,367 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 9—September 15 is 3.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 52,311 specimens for a total of 4,863,138. As of last night, 1,565 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 345 patients were in the ICU and 143 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. The state has a recovery rate of 96%.