BELOIT — Beloit College will present its Chelonia dance concert to the Neese Theatre Feb. 9 — 12, offering poignant contemporary dance and dynamic hip-hop to audiences.
This year’s concert includes work by guest choreographer Alysia Ramos, performed by Beloit students. Ramos is known for immersing audiences in movements curated from Afro-Caribbean and Latin dance traditions.
Expect to see dance that transcends limitations and showcases new possibilities.
“Join us in dance that delights with a wide range of styles from beautiful and heart-wrenching contemporary to raucous and fun hip-hop, as well as thought-provoking modern works,” says professor and dance director Chris Johnson of Chelonia’s 2023 season.
Chelonia dance performances will be at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 9-11 and at 2 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Beloit College’s Laura Aldrich Neese Theatre, 600 Bushnell St.
Chelonia, directed by Johnson, is presented each spring by Beloit College’s award-winning dancers. The all-student group will perform new works created by the college’s esteemed dance faculty, renowned guest artists, and inspiring student choreography selected from the December Dance workshop performance.
Students from all walks of life, cultures, and majors are thrilled to be part of these genre-diverse dance performances and to learn from creative masters, like guest artist Alysia Ramos, who was on campus in January teaching Brazilian funk and Samba classes.
Dance often includes multiple media and this year is no exception. In the 2023 Chelonia concert, film artist Grace Scott collaborates with Chris Johnson to explore how ubiquitous digital screens influence our lives.
Works from dance faculty choreographer Gina T’ai and student choreographers Emma Logas, Julia Newmark, Serafina Tassi, and Adrianna Terrell are spotlighted in the February event. Guest artist lighting designer Eric Moslow will also be back for the 2023 Chelonia production, along with theatre and dance faculty costume designer Shelbi Wilkin.
Circle Drive is in front of the Neese Lobby entrance. Public and street parking are located along Bushnell Street, College Street and the east campus area.
Tickets costs are: students $5, seniors $7, general public $10. Order tickets online here. Box Office/Neese Lobby is open an hour before show time for ticket purchases. For more information, please contact the box office, Monday-Friday, 1-5 p.m. at 608-63-2755 or Email: boxoffice@beloit.edu.