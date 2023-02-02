Chelonia dance concert

Chelonia, Beloit College’s dance concert featuring college dance students, will be presented Feb. 9 — 12 at the Neese Theatre on the college campus.

 Photo provided

BELOIT — Beloit College will present its Chelonia dance concert to the Neese Theatre Feb. 9 — 12, offering poignant contemporary dance and dynamic hip-hop to audiences.

This year’s concert includes work by guest choreographer Alysia Ramos, performed by Beloit students. Ramos is known for immersing audiences in movements curated from Afro-Caribbean and Latin dance traditions.

Tags

Recommended for you