Beloit College will be suspending all face-to-face instruction and moving courses to online formats for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester starting March 23, following the extended spring break.
All students are expected to be off campus by March 22. Accommodations are being made for students in unique circumstances, including some international students, to remain in the residence halls while they continue their classes online. Beloit College is arranging for students to retrieve belongings from residence halls.
Public on-campus events from now until the end of the semester are cancelled. This includes athletic events, both home and away, and artistic performances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.