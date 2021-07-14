BELOIT—Top faculty and staff at Beloit College are looking to increase vaccinations among those aged 18-34 with another edition of a popular online series.
On Monday at 6 p.m., Assistant Professor of Biology Rachel Bergstrom and Health and Society Professor Ron Watson will host “Let’s Talk Coronavirus” to address the importance of getting vaccinated, especially as more students head back to school this fall. This online event is open to the public and will be aired on Beloit College Facebook Live.
This episode will also feature Associate Dean of Recreation, Wellness, and Engagement, Tara Girard, who has played an expansive role in the College’s COVID-19 response plan.
The series launched in spring 2020 to teach individuals on the technical parts of COVID. It’s helped mitigate the spread of misinformation on various topics related to the pandemic, according to a press release from the college.