Beloit College will host a conversation on investing in local farms and food to support community and sustainability.
This event is free and open to the public. It will take place Friday at 7 p.m. at Eaton Chapel, 700 College St.
The event will include a book reading of “AHA!, Fake Trillions, Real Billions, Beetcoin and the Great American Do-Over,” followed by a lively discussion of how local citizens can support sustainability and community by investing in local farms and food businesses.
Beloit College’s second Executive in Residence, Tim Leslie ’89, will bring in Woody Tasch for the lively book reading and discussion.
Leslie has been Amazon’s number two lawyer, manager of a small video rental service that’s now known as Prime Video, and CEO of Leafly, a company that educates readers about safe cannabis consumption.
Tasch also is the author of Inquiries into the “Nature of Slow Money: Investing as if Food, Farms, and Fertility Mattered” and “SOIL: Notes Towards the Theory and Practice of Nurture Capital.” Since “The Nature of Slow Money” was published in 2009, nearly $80 million has been invested in over 800 small organic farms and local food enterprises via volunteer-led groups in dozens of communities in the U.S., Canada, Australia and France.
Tasch is the former chairman of Investors’ Circle, a nonprofit angel network that has facilitated more than $200 million of investments in over 300 early-stage, sustainability-promoting companies. Tasch was a pioneer of mission-related investing and founding chairman of the Community Development Venture Capital Alliance. Utne Reader named him “One of the 25 Visionaries Who Are Changing Your World.”
All attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.