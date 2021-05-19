BELOIT — With thousands of guests arriving from all over the country and world, Beloit College is planning a live streaming ceremony online Friday, May 28 followed by six groups of about 50 students graduating in separate ceremonies over the weekend to uphold safety.
“Students have worked so hard to get to this point and it’s such an accompaniment,” said Beloit College President Scott Bierman. “I will be at all of them and happily so. People are coming from lots of places and we wanted to introduce an in-person component that was meaningful.”
The commencement weekend will kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 28. The event will include a welcome from Bierman, an address from this year’s commencement speaker Angela Russell of the Beloit College class of 1999, as well as student speakers. During the program, the college will also recognize the top students, the Martha Peterson Prize, single out one amazing graduating senior and bestow the Warren Miller Blue Skies Award, honoring a graduating senior who has fostered good cheer. People may vies these events on the college’s YouTube channel.
“It will be about an hour-long ceremony Friday with families across the world being able to watch through a computer screen and participate,” Bierman said.
Commencement ceremonies will take place on the lawn of Middle College. Bierman noted the six ceremonies spread over two days will be broken up on the basis of students’ majors. Each graduate is allowed to have two family members who will get ticketed access to the in-person site. The site will be controlled and people will be spread out, with less than 50 students per group.
Commencement ceremonies are scheduled via color codes for 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
“Names will be called and students will go across the stage and get pictures and a diploma, and the family members there will cheer particularly loudly for them. They will have something special and that recognizes them for their great accomplishment,” Bierman said.
Bierman said having a couple thousand people at the same time in the same space wasn’t going to be consistent with the public health rules the college established for the campus. Beloit College has required masking inside as well as outside throughout the year. The three-day event should keep everyone safe while honoring their accomplishment.
Last year’s commencement was completely virtual.
“We sent students home in mid March and there was no way to bring everybody together given how little people knew about the virus at that time,” Bierman said.
Not only were the class of 2021 students sent home in the spring of last year, but they had a different senior year than they imagined when they came to Beloit.
“They have been wonderfully strong, good-willed and resilient and have taken advantage of their senior year,” Bierman said.