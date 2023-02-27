Make48

The Rock River Dinners team will advance to the Make48 competition in March. The Rock River Dinners: Eric Seo, Sydney Felhofer, Joshua Laue and Aleksander Mytko are pictured with Kristi Cole, Kerry Frank and Brian Morello.

 Photo provided by Cassandra Munoz/Make48

BELOIT- A team made up of Beloit College students will move onto the national Make48 competition.

Make48 is a 48-hour competition where teams have to build a physical prototype, create a sales sheet, produce a one minute marketing video and pitch their big idea to a panel of judges on a topic that is announced at the competition.

