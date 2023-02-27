The Rock River Dinners team will advance to the Make48 competition in March. The Rock River Dinners: Eric Seo, Sydney Felhofer, Joshua Laue and Aleksander Mytko are pictured with Kristi Cole, Kerry Frank and Brian Morello.
BELOIT- A team made up of Beloit College students will move onto the national Make48 competition.
Make48 is a 48-hour competition where teams have to build a physical prototype, create a sales sheet, produce a one minute marketing video and pitch their big idea to a panel of judges on a topic that is announced at the competition.
In November, eight teams, made up of at least three inventors, had to invent a winter themed outdoor game. The event was held at the Lincoln Academy in Beloit.
The Rock River Dinners created the X-Barrage, which was a fast-paced snowball target game that helped them secure their seat at nationals.
The Rock River Dinners consisted of Eric Seo, Sydney Felhofer, Joshua Laue and Aleksander Mytko.
“Make48 has been an amazing opportunity for all of us,” Felhofer said. “We feel so honored to have won here in Beloit, especially knowing how amazing and inventive our competitors are. We learned a lot about challenging and trusting each other.”
Felhofer and her team won the $2,000 cash prize, first place trophy and will compete in the national competition in Kansas City, Missouri on March 31.
The Rock River Dinners was not the only team that won an award during the competition in Beloit.
The People's Choice Award went to Team JumpStart and included Kyle Olson, Logan Olson, Jon Havrilesko and Joe Gergets. Team Jumpstart created a yard game called Tip Toss, according to Cassandra Munoz, Make48 Marketing, Outreach and Content Coordinator.
The inventions were judged by a panel made up of experts across the community.
“Beloit judges consisted of an engineer from Fairbanks Morse Defense, Brian Klesius; a toy buyer from Blain's Farm & Fleet, Elizabeth Wanzer; and the head of national account sales for PlayMonster, Jason Erickson,” Munoz said.
The Rock River Dinners will be competing for a $10,000 cash prize and the first place trophy against six other teams from around the country.
The national event will premiere as a continuation of Season 6 of the “Make48" show. The national event will be included across four episodes and will air in the fall of 2023 on TOH, Munoz said.
“The teams will have to brainstorm and create a brand new idea at nationals,” Munoz said. “The challenge will be given to them by the challenge sponsor.”
This was the first time the competition came to Beloit.
Brian L. Morello, Beloit College Director of the Center for Entrepreneurship reached out to the Make48 staff and helped bring this competition to Beloit, according to Katie Cappozzo, Make48 Director of Sales and Sponsorship.
The competition will return to the Beloit area in August of 2023, with more details to be released in the future, according to Munoz.