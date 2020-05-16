BELOIT — A 21-year-old Beloit College student was taken into custody after police say he made threats against a college administration member.
Beloit Police Department Sgt. Ryan Flanagan said officers responded to a call at 2:34 p.m. on Friday. Police in Kenosha arrested Philippe A. Rollet, and he was transported to Rock County Jail on a charge of making terrorist threats.
Rollet allegedly called the college and made threats directed toward Beloit College President Scott Bierman.
Police did not immediately release a possible motive and said no weapons were found during the arrest.
Beloit College spokesperson Whitney Helm said Beloit College officials had no immediate comment, but the suspect was not in Beloit when the threat was issued.
