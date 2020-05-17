BELOIT—Julia Dirkes-Jacks never expected to celebrate her Beloit College graduation while sitting beside her mother and sister on their couch at home.
But despite not being able to walk across the stage, Sunday morning’s commencement video was still just as special for herself and her peers, she said.
“It’s the best thing that’s going to happen right now. We worked very hard for four years,” said Dirkes-Jacks, a 21-year-old from Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “I appreciate the college doing anything they can to give us a commencement. They’ve overall done a very good job to do everything they can for students.”
About 300 seniors graduated from Beloit College this spring. Dependent on health recommendations related to COVID-19, the college tentatively plans to hold a follow-up in-person ceremony for the Class of 2020 in September.
Kicking off the graduation video Sunday was Beloit College President Scott Bierman who welcomed families tuning in from all around the world for “a commencement unlike any other.”
While Bierman said he wished students could physically be present, he asked the graduates to go forth, embrace change and use their talents to make the world a better place.
“The agility to best manage this unscripted variance will come from you. You are beyond ready. I am endlessly confident in your future, and through that, our future,” Bierman said.
Each graduating senior was briefly featured during the virtual commencement. Some shared photos of themselves at home. Others submitted short videos showing off hobbies, sports, academic focus, travels abroad or memories with classmates.
Numerous students were recognized for outstanding academic achievements during the ceremony. Among them were Parker Blunt, who received the Warren Miller Blue Skies Award, and Britney C. Johnson, who earned the Martha Peterson Prize.
Dirkes-Jacks was one of three student speakers for commencement, along with Johnson and YJ Na.
In her speech, Dirkes-Jacks described the Beloit College community as a chorus of people learning to use their voices for good.
And because the final semester of college was cut short, Dirkes-Jacks said she believes this will only strengthen her peers’ relationships as they stay connected well into the future.
“You were learning and growing and becoming a better version of yourself every day,” she said. “Start warming your voices up. We’ve got a lot to do.”
Dirkes-Jacks had applied to graduate schools recently and hoped to teach theatre to children. Now, she is seeking ways to pursue her goals remotely in the meantime.
Johnson, a 21-year-old from the Dallas, Texas area, told her classmates about various journal entries she has written about times of uncertainty, and implored her peers to continue writing their own stories in life.
“Class of 2020, I’m hopeful. Because wherever we go, wherever we end up, we’re going to fight, and we’re going to love,” Johnson said,
Johnson said she was proud as an African American woman to represent her graduating class and family as speaker.
A dance major, she had hoped to begin auditioning at theatres for roles, but is currently practicing her craft at home in the meantime.
YJ Na, from Seoul South Korea, in her own speech thanked her classmates for years of memories together, and said future reunions only be sweeter.
“We’ve had some challenging moments, but growing up with you guys before stepping out into the real world was really meaningful,” Na said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.