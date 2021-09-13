BELOIT—Beloit College has been ranked in the top 10 for most innovative liberal arts colleges in the country, according to new rankings by U.S. News and World Report.
In the 2022 Best Colleges rankings, Beloit College ranked ninth for Most Innovative Liberal Arts College, the second consecutive year the college was listed in the top 10.
“When it comes to deciding where to go to college, parents can feel confident that their child not only receives an innovative, student-centric education, but also feels connected to their future professors before they even set foot on campus,” said Beloit College President Scott Bierman. “And once they get here, they become a part of a transformative community that supports their growth and helps them plan for a bright future.”
The college, which moved up five spots overall, also was ranked near the top in other categories, including First-Year Experience, Undergraduate Teaching, and Best Value.
This past year, Beloit College launched a new, reimagined Beloit Action Plan, which includes more programs that strengthen the connection between college and career and link coursework, internships, community-based learning, and alumni mentoring to launch graduates into successful, meaningful careers.
“We have accomplished a great deal by being proactive and putting bold plans into action,” Bierman said. “By navigating the pandemic successfully, we were able to remind everyone about what makes Beloit College truly one-of-a-kind, leading to one of our most successful enrollment periods to date.”
Beloit College’s full rankings, awarded in the National Liberal Arts Colleges category, are: