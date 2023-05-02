BELOIT - When it came to choosing a new president, Beloit College decided to stay close to home. The board of trustees on Tuesday appointed current Provost and Dean Eric Boynton to be the college's next president.
Boynton will be the twelfth president in the college's history.
Boynton has more than two decades in higher education and nearly 15 years of leadership experience, including four years in his current role as provost and dean — the college’s chief academic officer.
Boynton currently oversees academic programming, faculty, and academic administration, including student-centered programs and initiatives such as advising, athletics, student services, career services, and residential life.
The national search led by Russell Reynolds Associates attracted 80 interested prospects. The search committee narrowed the 35 candidates to three finalists, with Boynton emerging as the leader.
Boynton will begin his new role on July 1, succeeding Scott Bierman, who will retire this summer after 14 years as president.
“During my tenure at Beloit, I’ve experienced just how dedicated and doggedly resilient this community is,” Boynton said. “What a privilege it is to work here, and what a bright future Beloit has.”
The president-elect will be introduced at an event set for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Eaton Chapel on the Beloit College campus. Community members are welcome to attend.
Shortly after joining Beloit’s senior staff in 2019, Boynton helped the college attract national recognition for its strategic initiatives broadening career opportunities for students while putting teaching and mentoring first. He worked with faculty and staff to integrate career preparedness into every aspect of students’ liberal arts experiences, including creating Career Channels that pair students and alumni with shared professional interests.
Boynton was a critical force in establishing Impact Beloit, the student career hub that will embrace regional community partnerships. Impact Beloit will open in the fall of 2024 in the college’s Morse Library after a $9 million grant-funded renovation.
Boynton helped steer the college through the pandemic, implementing a proactive, modular course structure, and expediting students’ safe return to campus classrooms in the fall of 2020. He also serves on the college’s anti-racist liaison team, which has created an equity and inclusion roadmap called Becoming Better.
“Beloit College needed Eric Boynton at exactly the time that Eric saw Beloit in his future,” Bierman said. “His clear understanding of the forces moving higher education, his sophisticated ability to lead change within a collaborative framework, and the way that Beloit’s mission pulls at Eric’s heartstrings conspire to make the announcement about Eric’s ascendancy to the presidency providential.”
Boynton has presented at national conferences on topics in higher education administration, including organizational change, supporting students’ career readiness, and holistic leadership in challenging times. He has co-edited three books and written and presented numerous scholarly papers. He currently serves as a mentor for chief academic officers through the Council of Independent Colleges and is a member of the executive board of the Associated Colleges of the Midwest.
Boynton came to Beloit from Allegheny College in Pennsylvania, where he chaired the philosophy and religious studies department, directed interdisciplinary and Black studies programs, and founded and directed the honors program. He holds a Ph.D. in the philosophy of religion from Rice University, a master’s degree in religious studies from Vanderbilt University, and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Redlands.
After President Bierman announced his retirement in October, Beloit College organized a presidential search committee, chaired by College Trustee and alumna Nina Weissberg.
“Eric’s energy, bold ideas, and collaborative leadership are exactly what the college needs to navigate us into the future,” Weissberg said. “We are truly grateful for all the input from our committee members and the community.”
Beloit College, founded in 1846, is Wisconsin's oldest continuously operating college. It offers more than 50 majors for students.