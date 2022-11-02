Scott Bierman Beloit College President
Beloit College President Scott Bierman poses at the Power House student center. Bierman will retire as Beloit College president after 14 years of leading the college.

 Clint Wolf/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT - Scott Bierman has called Beloit College and the Beloit community home for 14 years, and he will miss the people and the sights of the community as he prepares to step down at the college president.

However, he sees his departure as a good thing - for his family and for the college. He said his upcoming retirement will make room for new perspectives.