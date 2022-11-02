BELOIT - Scott Bierman has called Beloit College and the Beloit community home for 14 years, and he will miss the people and the sights of the community as he prepares to step down at the college president.
However, he sees his departure as a good thing - for his family and for the college. He said his upcoming retirement will make room for new perspectives.
"As it turns out, this is a time that works well for my family, but it also works well for the college," he said during a recent interview with the Beloit Daily News. "Transition is a catalyst for new energy and new ideas."
Bierman, 67, announced his plans for retirement in September.
His immediate plans include spending more time with his family. He, and his wife, Melody, want to be closer to their three grandchildren, who live in the Twin Cities, so a move to Minnesota is in the his future plans.
But, he certainly will miss his routines and the areas of the community he has grown to enjoy. He said he will miss his runs along the Rock River and Turtle Creek, enjoying the natural beauty of the area. He also will miss the people and taking part in activities.
"I will miss having a cup of coffee before a Beloit 200 meeting. I will miss meeting with Tim McKevett (Beloit Health System CEO) to talk about how we can work together," Bierman said.
He pointed to Beloit's diversity as a key strength of the community.
"The power of difference is evident nearly every day in the City of Beloit," he said. "Nealy everyone I talk to recognizes this as a point of great pride."
Bierman said there are some projects he is proud to have been a part of at Beloit College and some he wishes he could see come to fruition before he leaves.
The opening of the Powerhouse Student Center was a great moment Bierman will always cherish. The former electric power plant was renovated into a student union and athletic center, housing a swimming pool, running track and meeting spaces. It also has retained some architecture of its past life as a power plant.
He will remember the challenges that were presented to students and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic and how the college community pulled together to work through those challenges. The college commissioned 20 students to write behavioral expectations during the pandemic. Bierman said students were holding their fellow-students to the standards they set themselves, and the plan worked. He said through the two years of the pandemic, although there were cases of COVID identified on campus, there was no community spread.
One project Bierman wishes he could see completed before he leaves is the Impact Beloit project, which includes the renovation of the Morse Library and the establishment of a community outreach and engagement center. The project was made possible through a $9 million Neighborhood Investment Fund grant, which was complemented by $1 million provided by Beloit College.
"The heart and soul of the project is connecting to the city," Bierman said. "It's a great way to finish my last year."
Bierman said he is sure whoever takes his place, the city and college community will continue to be successful.
"I have grown to appreciate its wonderful resilience - its ability to recognize opportunity and build on that. It has to be part of the renaissance," he said.