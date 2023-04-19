Harry Priester (left) as Theo Packard, Quentin Schane (middle) as Dr. McFarlane, and Natalie Dekker (right) as Elizabeth Packard are shown in a dress rehearsal for “Mrs. Packard” at the Neese Theater on the Beloit College campus.
BELOIT — Beloit College is staging a production of “Mrs. Packard” as its final production of the 2022-2023 season.
The upcoming performances of “Mrs. Packard” will presented April 20-22, and 27-29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Neese Theatre at 600 Bushnell St.
“Mrs. Packard” is the story, based on historical events, of Elizabeth Packard, who was placed in an insane asylum by her husband as a last ditch effort to control her. In Illinois in 1861, Pastor Theophilus Packard didn’t need any evidence to convict his wife and place. her in an asylum. All that was needed was his claim that she was “disruptive.”
While being held against her will in an asylum, Mrs. Packard worked from the inside as a patient to change the system and improve the treatment of people with actual mental illnesses.
The show was written by playwright Emily Mann and is being directed by Amy Sarno, the Theatre Director at Beloit College.
“Emily Mann is a playwright who highlights the lives of historic women who’ve left their mark on the world and are sometimes forgotten,” said Sarno in the official press release. “The first time I read ‘Mrs. Packard,’ I was struck by why I had never heard of her.”
Mann was the artistic director of the McCarter Theater Center in Princeton, New Jersey. Mrs. Packard premiered at the McCarter Theater in may of 2007. Mann also has been inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.
Sarno has been hard at work trying to adapt this story for the stage since 2010. She felt it was important for modern audiences to witness the history of mental illness through the true story of a local woman.
“Mrs. Packard” takes place in 1861, but Sarno stressed that this time period is “not that far away from us.” She claims that Mrs. Packard’s story and cause are still relevant today because modern women are still “often ignored” when asking for necessary healthcare.
The play is written as a trial narrative and all events are told through court room accounts and re-enactments. Sarno described the story as “thrilling” and compared it to modern, popular true crime shows.
“The cast and I are having a blast discovering how to bring sensationalism to the stage while still keeping the heart and soul of the Mann highlights,” said Sarno. “We’ve been doing a lot of exploration with how to talk about violence while obstructing it.”