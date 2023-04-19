Mrs. Packard

Harry Priester (left) as Theo Packard, Quentin Schane (middle) as Dr. McFarlane, and Natalie Dekker (right) as Elizabeth Packard are shown in a dress rehearsal for “Mrs. Packard” at the Neese Theater on the Beloit College campus.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

BELOIT — Beloit College is staging a production of “Mrs. Packard” as its final production of the 2022-2023 season.

The upcoming performances of “Mrs. Packard” will presented April 20-22, and 27-29 at 7:30 p.m. at the Neese Theatre at 600 Bushnell St.

