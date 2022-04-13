BELOIT—Beloit College’s Department of Theatre & Dance takes audiences members back to the 1920s in the play “Machinal.”
Opening night will be April 21 at 7:30 p.m. “Machinal” will be performed Friday-Sunday two weekends in a row, with the last performance on April 30. It will take place at the Laura Aldrich Neese Theatre building on the Beloit College campus.
Machinal” is based on a real life story of Ruth Snyder who murdered her husband after being trapped in a loveless marriage.
Amy Sarno, chair of the Department of Theatre and Dance at Beloit College, is director of the performance. This is the first time she directed this particular play, but she said she is excited to direct “Machinal.”
Sarno has a long history of directing theatrical productions and has been for 30 years. She has been part of Beloit College for 25 of those years.
She also instructs for the department pertaining to Acting and Theory.
“The play showcases what women’s psychology in the 1920s looked like and showcases some of the problems that still persist today.” Sarno said.
In the 1920s women could only hold a job until marriage and they were expected to be a stay-at-home wife. In “Machinal,” the main character wants to pursue a career, besides being a wife, but faces the problem of society stopping her at every turn via the abstract provided by the department.
The actors will consist of students at Beloit College the cast consists of newcomers and seasoned actors alike.
Autumn Green, who will be playing a lead in “Machinal,” also played a lead in the “The Revolutionists,” which was performed in the Fall of 2021.
“I look for actors who have great chemistry together and can think creatively,” Sarno said. “We welcome new students all the time to try out for the productions.”
Plays are just one type of production Beloit College’s Department of Theatre & Dance performs. The department also presents concert dance and musicals.
All productions planned for 2022 will be in person events for the community going forward.
It is noted on Beloit College’s website that the Laura Aldrich Neese Theatre will require audience members to wear masks. They will be provided at the box office if someone doesn’t already have one.
“Machinal” and the rest of the planned performances were chosen by a committee of faculty and students.
Sarno was one of the members who suggested “Machinal.”
“I have seen the play performed and thought it was such an important story to tell,” Sarno said.
The play was written by Sophie Treadwell, a famous female American playwright throughout the first half of the 1900s.
“Machinal,” is a story written about a woman in the 1920s by a woman who lived in the 1920s.