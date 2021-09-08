BELOIT — The Beloit College Powerhouse redevelopment project was recognized with a statewide energy efficiency award presented by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Wednesday.
Evers was joined by Wisconsin Public Service Commission Chairperson Rebecca Valcq, Beloit College President Scott Bierman and Alliant Energy Senior Vice President David de Leon as the powerhouse was awarded a “2021 Energy Efficiency Excellence” award from Focus on Energy, a state initiative centered on establishing energy efficient programs across Wisconsin.
“The folks here at Beloit College early on understood that a focus on sustainability would not only improve the bottom line for the college, but also for the economy, community and the environment,” Evers said.
For nearly the last two decades, Beloit College has saved nearly 18 million kilowatt hours of electricity and 1.6 million therms of natural gas through sustainability improvements on campus, Bierman said.
The Powerhouse officially opened in February of 2020 shortly before the campus shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Wednesday, the student union, recreation and athletic facility was bustling with students as officials toured the former Blackhawk power generating coal plant along the banks of the Rock River.
Thanks to $29.5 million in private investment and additional public funding, the project was completed without debt to the college, Bierman added.
The transformative project was a major undertaking for the college that wanted to reimagine a space for students near the center of the campus, while also repurposing the former power plant.