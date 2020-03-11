BELOIT—Area colleges and universities are beginning to shut down in light of COVID-19/Coronavirus.
To decrease the risk of transmission of the virus and to ensure the success and well-being of the community, Beloit College’s spring break will be extended by a week. Classes will resume on March 23, and will be only offered online or remotely for one week, according to a news release from the college.
Students will return to campus with the reopening of student residences on March 28 at 5 p.m.
In-person classes will resume on March 30, with some instruction potentially taking place online throughout the semester. All on-campus events through March 30 also have been cancelled.
Beloit College is also working with students who cannot delay their return to campus and need to return earlier, and are making accommodations on a case-by-case basis and taking personal circumstances into account.
At this time, Beloit College is not asking students who are studying abroad to return home. The college is actively working with its study abroad partners to monitor changing conditions and is following the Centers for Disease Control information for travelers as well as World Health Organization country updates.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced Wednesday that in-person classes will be suspended effective March 23. An alternative delivery of classes is expected to start that day and last through April 10.
The university is telling students to take essential belongings with them during spring break and not return to residence halls until April 10. In a statement, the university said students who stay in residence halls should be prepared for a “reduced campus experience with limited opportunities for interaction and reduced campus services.”
Statewide closures due to the coronavirus have also impacted the School District of Beloit.
All single-day field trips have been suspended until further notice, and intermediate sports are limited to practice and scrimmage within their individual buildings. All games are canceled until further notice, according to a letter sent to parents Wednesday.
“Our biggest concern is the health and safety of our students, staff, and families. Our goal is not to incite panic but to err on the side of caution,” the letter stated.
Xinrui Bai, a senior at Beloit College, said he wasn’t surprised by the college’s decision to extend its spring break, as other institutions in the region are calling off classes.
Bai, an international student from China, said he was home in China when the outbreak first became public knowledge. He feels concerned about the number of people so far affected by the virus. However, he still feels confident about graduating on time this spring.
To protect himself from illness, he has continued to wash his hands regularly while minimizing contact with the general public.
“I think the suggestions of the CDC are pretty good, so we should definitely follow them,” Bai said.
Whitney Helm, the News and Social Media Manager for Beloit College, said students were asked to fill out a residential needs form so the college can keep a record of who is still on campus during break.
Helm said Beloit College staff are concerned about the virus, with their responses being merely precautionary.
“Any time you’re in a residency area or a body of people, there’s a concern,” Helm said. “We just want to be safe. This is the best option.”
Dining services and the health and wellness center remain open to students still on campus, Helm said.
