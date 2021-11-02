BELOIT—To help prepare students for their life after graduation, Beloit College is hosting the first Beloit and Beyond Conference to showcase the many ways students’ learning experiences beyond the classroom enrich their overall education and future.
More than 70 students will present their experiences in India, Beloit and other locations worldwide on topics like injustice in the court system, activism, reproductive rights, student healthcare, sustainability, and more. The conference accommodates a variety of formats for participation, from conference-style presentations to panel discussions to poster presentations, performances and more.
The Beloit and Beyond Conference replaces the International Symposium which Beloit College has hosted in years past.
Student presentations during the conference will be moderated by Beloit College faculty and senior leadership and administrators. They will present on topics such as “Turtle Tunes: Musical Outreach in Beloit,” “Writing Wilderness: Poets on Boats,” and “Delhi Under Siege: The Indian Farmers Protest,” among others.
The event will be held at Beloit College, 700 College St. on Wednesday, Nov. 3. As with the symposium, concurrent sessions will run throughout the day. The full schedule is available here https://chem.beloit.edu/symposium/program.php online.
The day concludes with Local to Global, a career networking fair with local and regional employers, held from 5-7 p.m in the Sanger Center for the Sciences.
In addition to individual student presentations, the college will have an assortment of activities highlighting experiential learning scheduled throughout the day; they include: study-abroad fair, Career Channels open house, theatre tech olympics, job search escape room, Fulbright panel, Duffy Community Partnerships round table and all-day hackathon.
For more information on the event and Beloit College people can visit www.beloit.edu.
Beloit College is a private liberal arts college in Beloit recognized for its longstanding commitment to curricular innovation, as well as hands-on, active-learning and international education programs. Its students are from nearly every state as well as 44 nations. Beloit College offers more than 50 majors, 30 minors, a number of dual-degree and pre-professional programs, 100 study abroad programs and several domestic study programs.