BELOIT—Beloit College’s array of career preparation offerings is helping students to find a precise career fit and score jobs post graduation.
A year ago, Beloit College started Career Channel—a professional community of peers, faculty, alumni and outside experts who can match students field of study including business and entrepreneurship, justice and rights, health and healing, and more. Each Channel transcends majors, bringing together students with varied perspectives to broaden their vision of the future.
The program connecting college and career has grown rapidly in student interest since it launched. Today, nearly 843 students are part of Channels, which represents about 86% of the college’s student population. Following its inaugural Beloit & Beyond Conference, where more than 70 students presented on their personal achievements in the Channels program, participation increased in the program by nearly 10%.
At this time of economic uncertainty, bridging the gap between college and career has taken on a new sense of urgency, according to Beloit College Co-Director of Channels and Professor of Modern Languages and Literatures Daniel Youd.
Many of today’s students report that their undergraduate experience had not prepared them adequately for life after college. According to a survey by McGraw-Hill Education, only 40% of college seniors feel prepared to pursue a career after they receive their degree.
Youd said the Career Channels program consists of eight career channels. Each channel has six to 10 mentors.
Students have multiple mentors to help guide them as well as options such as panel discussions, networking opportunities and other resources targeted to their career area. Students also have the opportunity to select more than one career panel to help them get the exposure they need to select the right career and be prepared for job hunting within it.
Youd said students have struggled during the past two pandemic years as they finish their degrees and transition to careers. He said Beloit College’s specific programming developed through its Career Works office and the Career Channels Program is helping them.
In response to the pandemic the Career Works office launched the Beloiters Helping Beloiters program under the guidance of Director Jessica Fox-Wilson.
“We were graduating seniors and they had been thrown into a pandemic situation where they didn’t come back to classes and didn’t have an opportunity to do final polishing of their resume. We reached out to alums and asked if they were interested in group and one-on-one mentoring,” he said.
The Beloiters Helping Beloiters program helped students in spring of 2020 and 2021 as graduating seniors were paired with mentors.
Beloit College also launched the Career Accelerator program—an intensive week-and-a-half to two weeks of programming between the fall term and beginning of spring term when students are at home in January. The Career Accelerator offers virtual programming on topics such as polishing a resume, doing informational interviews and a variety of other resources on career paths.
“It runs throughout the day, like a virtual conference,” Youd said.
Youd said all the career programming provides structures, support and mentorship along the way.
Youd said all the offerings help Beloit College not only to educate students and lead them into fulfilling work lives, but they are showing potential students and the community at large all the college has to offer.
“It helps students who are potentially interested in coming to Beloit. Young high school students, families and counselors see a liberal arts education is an engaged education. It’s an opportunity to develop your mind and become a reflective, critical, engaged human being. A liberal arts education is not at the expense of preparing for meaningful employment,” Youd said.