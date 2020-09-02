BELOIT—As the fall semester is underway at Beloit College, campus health officials say they are continuing to seek expanded testing capabilities while students and staff do their part to follow COVID-19 safety measures.
“I’ve been delighted to see students adhering to this so well,” said Tara Girard, Director of Beloit College’s Health and Wellness Center. “The students being on campus is an absolute blessing. It’s wonderful to see them taking it seriously.”
Despite the pandemic, Girard has seen a full and vibrant campus.
All students and staff wishing to return to campus were required to submit proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to arrival. Girard said at least 700 students submitted test results for consideration.
In-person classes will go until Thanksgiving break, when all instruction and final exams will move online for the remainder of the fall semester.
On Tuesday, Beloit College officials announced that during the mandatory testing policy, two students tested positive for COVID-19. They are currently in quarantine and did not have close contact with others on campus.
Health center staff are in daily contact with anyone associated to a COVID-19 case.
Girard said Beloit College is now conducting a second round of tests in a continued effort to identify any other possible cases.
All students and faculty are required to wear a mask unless they are alone in their room or office. Among the other precautions are indoor occupancy limits, use of readily available hand sanitizer, routine hand washing and social distancing.
“It’s the layering of these practices … those are the things that are really protecting yourself and your community. And we want to stay ahead of finding cases,” Girard said. “We’re going to keep on it and layer the practices and remind everyone to do everything we can.”
Girard said faculty are encouraging moving gatherings outdoors whenever possible. The college has acquired dozens of picnic tables, chairs and multiple large tents to accommodate groups outside.
The campus health center is conducting new COVID-19 tests every day, and the results are coming back within about two days, Girard said.
“As we continue to move through this semester we will continue to be exploring additional testing options,” Girard said. “We have a great contract with a testing partner. Everyone’s response time has increased.”
Whenever any new COVID-19 cases are identified on campus, Girard said faculty will continue to work closely with county health officials and will pursue contact tracing investigations to identify others who might have been exposed.
For most people nationwide, Girard said this is the first time many are experiencing a global pandemic, and everyone must do their part to follow guidelines and remain vigilant.
“The plan is to stay on campus and keep everyone safe,” Girard said.