Beloit College students wave at family members before they take their seats in Flood Arena Sunday during the college's commencement ceremony. Rain had caused the ceremony to be moved inside the college's sports center.
The procession of graduates moves into Flood Arena in the Beloit College Sports Center on Sunday as commencement ceremonies begin. Students were presented with diplomas and Beloit College President Scott Bierman gavehis final commencement address before his retirement.
Beloit College President Scott Bierman welcomes graduates and guests to commencement ceremonies at the college Sunday. The ceremony marked Bierman's final commencement address as he is retiring as college president. In the background is seen Eric Boynton, college dean and provost, who will become the 12th president of the college.
Amir Camper, Yesenia Camacho and Angelo Buff gather before commencement ceremonies begin at Flood Arena at Beloit College on Sunday. Commencement ceremonies were moved indoors because of rain on Sunday.
BELOIT — As Beloit College President Scott Bierman welcomed guests to commencement ceremonies Sunday, he made a light-hearted comment about it being his last commencement address at the college.
Bierman, who is retiring after 14 years as president of the college, pulled a shirt out of a bag while he was at the podium, noting he had brought a change of clothes for after the graduation festivities.
“Yes, those are flamingos, and yes, this is a change of clothing for the rest of my life,” he said, as he then pulled out a pair of green shorts. “Here are the shorts that go with them.”
The commencement ceremony had a few glitches. First, Mother Nature decided to be a bit uncooperative and the planned outdoor ceremony was moved indoors to Flood Arena in the college’s Sports Center. The second plan change was Dr. Atiera Coleman, Rock County equity manager and 2010 graduate of Beloit College, who was to be the featured speaker for the ceremony, was unable to attend.
However, the arena was filled with more than 200 students eager to receive their diplomas and hundreds of proud family members who were ready to applaud them.
“Class of 2023, our 172nd graduating class, you are about to be fully credentialed college graduates. That is a big deal,” Bierman said.
And regarding the rain that forced the ceremony to be moved indoors, Bierman had a comment for that as well.
“Those cheers will echo more loudly in here that they would have outdoors,” he said.
One graduate who had his family’s support was Angelo Buff of Bartlet, Illinois. He was graduating with degrees in psychology and health.
“I am thrilled to be graduating,” he said. “I am the first of my generation in my family to graduate from college.”
Yesenia Camacho earned degrees in sociology and psychology. She also was a McNair Scholar.
“I’m very excited and my family is proud,” she said.
Although the featured speaker was not able to attend the ceremony, Sonya Maria Johnson, assistant professor of religious studies and critical identity studies, shared some works from Coleman.
“Dr. Coleman wanted you to know that as you embark on your next chapter, you already contain all the ingredients for being resilient,” Johnson said. “What is key to this durability through life is staying true to who you are and how you invite joy in to sustain you.”
She said resilience is not something you are born with, but something you gain through experiences in life.
“Resilience is not something you do. It is something you endure,” Johnson said. She added. “Dr. Coleman says ‘Keep doing you, baby.’”
Jada Daniel, who graduated summa cum laude, delivered the class address.
She compared the challenges of college and life in general to the different seasons of the year. She noted there are seasons for growth, for harvest and some seasons of harsh weather to make us stronger.
“Wherever life plants us, whether it’s the season of harvest and abundance or a season of unforgiving storms of heartbreak and loss, Beloit has taught us that we are planted firmly and will always bloom with grace,” Daniel said. “So as we look forward to the future, may we continue to accept every storm with grace and let it water us and the seeds we plant for the future.”
Devin Pittman, of Chicago, was given the Warren Miller Blue Skies Award. The award is given each year to the student who demonstrates humor and a positive attitude.
In presenting the award, Bierman said Pittman is a “positivity magnet.”
“Devin is always full of jokes and never stops telling it like it is,” one person who nominated him said.
The Martha Peterson Prize, given to the student who demonstrates the college’s liberal arts tradition and who actively contributes to the community, was presented to Nicole Espineli, of Chicago. She graduated magna cum laud with a double major in health and society.
She is actively involved in the Public Health Initiative and she has been a volunteer at the Caritas food pantry in Beloit.