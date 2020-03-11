BELOIT - Area colleges and universities are beginning to shut down in light of COVID-19/Coronavirus.
To decrease the risk of transmission of the virus and to ensure the success and well-being of the community, Beloit College's spring break will be extended by a week. Classes will resume on March 23, and will be only offered online or remotely for one week, according to a news release from the college.
Students will return to campus with the reopening of student residences on Saturday, March 28, at 5 p.m.
In-person classes will resume on March 30, with some instruction potentially taking place online throughout the semester. All on-campus events through March 30 also have been cancelled.
Beloit College is also working with students who cannot delay their return to campus and need to return earlier, and are making accommodations on a case-by-case basis and taking personal circumstances into account.
At this time, Beloit College is not asking students who are studying abroad to return home. The college is actively working with its study abroad partners to monitor changing conditions and is following the Centers for Disease Control information for travelers as well as World Health Organization country updates.
The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced Wednesday that in-person classes will be suspended effective March 23. An alternative delivery of classes is expected to start that day and last through April 10.
The university is telling students to take essential belongings with them during spring break and not return to residence halls until April 10. In a statement, the university said students who stay in residence halls should be prepared for a “reduced campus experience with limited opportunities for interaction and reduced campus services.”
