BELOIT—Beloit College will join millions worldwide celebrating Earth Day on Thursday, hosting a week of educational events and volunteer opportunities, and activities to inspire a new sense of commitment to behaviors and actions that help protect the planet.
Led by leaders of Beloit College’s Sustainability Channel, the week of daily events kicked off Monday with a scavenger hunt and conclude Friday with a virtual discussion with Beloit College alumna and best-selling environmental author Kerri Asenault.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all events are exclusive to students and faculty with the exception of Kerri Asenault’s campus reading, which will be open to the public via Zoom. Full event details can be found below.
- Earth Week Biking Scavenger Hunt, April 19 through April 23 at multiple locations.
Throughout the week, participants will be encouraged to bike to one or more of the chosen nature destinations, such as Big Hill Park and Turtle Creek, as part of a scavenger hunt. Participants can submit photos of their trip in a raffle for prizes provided by the Sustainability Channel.
- Nature At The Confluence (NATC), “If This Land Could Talk,” was held April 19 virtually.
- Beloit Urban Garden (BUG) Bulb/Seed Planting Workshop was held April 20 at Chapin Quad.
Guided Earth Walk
- On Wednesday a guided, one-mile walk was held on the newly installed EarthWalk trail.
- Beloit Urban Garden (BUG) Workday, Thursday, April 22 from 3—4 p.m. at Beloit Urban Garden. Those participating in Earth Week events can volunteer in the Beloit Urban Garden (BUG) and learn about organic urban gardening while planting produce.
- Sustainable Bag Making Workshop, Thursday, April 22 from 4—5 p.m. at Chapin Quad. Participants can make their commitment to reducing plastic bag use by creating their own reusable bag with materials like handmade stamps.
- Kerri Asenault Campus Reading with Q&A, Friday, April 23 from 11:30 a.m.—12:30 p.m. which will be virtual. Beloit College alumna and author Kerri Asenault ‘90 will discuss her recent best-selling environmental memoir, “Mill Town: Reckoning with What Remains.” This instant environmental classic reports on how an industry that gives a community life can also exact profound consequences.
- International Friday, all day virtual on Friday, April 23. The week of events will conclude with an International Friday story that celebrates the beauty of mother earth with photos sent by those who participated in the Earth Week celebration.
For more information on the 2021 Earth Week or Beloit College, people can visit www.beloit.edu.