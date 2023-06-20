BELOIT - Matt O'Leary, Shakira Wilson and Nico Doret are ready to continue their education while becoming involved in the Beloit community. The Beloit College students are the first Impact Beloit Fellows, who will be working with local businesses and agencies while earning college class credits.

The Impact Beloit Fellows were introduced Friday during a ground-breaking ceremony on the site of the new Impact Beloit Hub, which will be part of a $10 million renovation and expansion project for the Colonel Robert Morse Library on the Beloit College campus.