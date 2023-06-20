Tim Leslie, executive director of Impact Beloit, speaks during a ground-breaking ceremony Friday for the Impact Beloit hub and the renovation of the college library. Construction on the project is expected to be complete in August of 2024.
This artist's rendering shows what the new Impact Beloit hub will look like once construction is complete in August of 2024. The project is part of the renovation and expansion of the Colonel Robert Morse Library on the Beloit College campus.
BELOIT - Matt O'Leary, Shakira Wilson and Nico Doret are ready to continue their education while becoming involved in the Beloit community. The Beloit College students are the first Impact Beloit Fellows, who will be working with local businesses and agencies while earning college class credits.
The Impact Beloit Fellows were introduced Friday during a ground-breaking ceremony on the site of the new Impact Beloit Hub, which will be part of a $10 million renovation and expansion project for the Colonel Robert Morse Library on the Beloit College campus.