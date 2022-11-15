BELOIT—Students and faculty from the Beloit College and members of the community were asked Monday to offer input as the college continues to search for a new president.

Russell Reynolds Associates, the firm hired to assist in the search for a new college president, hosted the meeting at the college’s Powerhouse Student Center. The college is seeking a new president after the current president, Scott Bierman, announced he will be retiring at the end of this academic year. He has served as Beloit College president since 2009.