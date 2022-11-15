Zach Messitte of Russell Reynolds Associates spoke with Beloit College students, staff and Beloit community members Monday during a listening session at the Powerhouse Student Center about finding a new president for Beloit College.
Zach Messitte of Russell Reynolds Associates spoke with Beloit College students, staff and Beloit community members Monday during a listening session at the Powerhouse Student Center about finding a new president for Beloit College.
BELOIT—Students and faculty from the Beloit College and members of the community were asked Monday to offer input as the college continues to search for a new president.
Russell Reynolds Associates, the firm hired to assist in the search for a new college president, hosted the meeting at the college’s Powerhouse Student Center. The college is seeking a new president after the current president, Scott Bierman, announced he will be retiring at the end of this academic year. He has served as Beloit College president since 2009.
Zach Messitte of Russell Reynolds Associates hosted three meetings throughout the day—the first one was with the student body and the second was with faculty members of the college.
For the third meeting, Messitte invited multiple community leaders including city council members, search committee members and politicians.
“We want to hear from everyone involved in what they would like to see in a college president,” Messitte said. “We also have been in frequent talks with the board of trustees.”
The Beloit College Board of Trustees will be the ones making the ultimate decision on who will be the next Beloit College president.
The Board of Trustees is made up of 27 alumni of Beloit College.
Messitte spoke to the fact that posting job descriptions online is not the only avenue to find a potential candidate.
“The best candidates aren’t looking for a job, they are already working at other colleges,” Messitte said. “They need to be convinced that the next step for them is Beloit College.”
Following that statement Messitte asked the audience why these candidates should come to Beloit.
Former Director of International Education at Beloit College, Elizabeth Brewer, spoke of the colleges strong presence serving international students.
“Beloit College is remarkably embracing international students and that wasn’t always the case,” Brewer said. “When I first came to the college, internal students felt like they didn’t belong and that has all changed. International students are part of leadership positions and are involved in campus life”
“I want to see college students involved with the community like they used to be,” city council member Kevin Leavy said. “I don’t see students leaving campus to be a part of the community and I would love to see that.”
Levy explained the potential impact a new Beloit College president would have.
“The school district recently hired a superintendent. We are in the process of hiring a new city manager and we are here today to discuss the new college president,” Leavy said. “All three leaders should come together to come up with a plan to work together and develop strong relationships.”
Messitte went on to ask what the audience would like to see from a potential college president.
“The president needs to be a good cheerleader for the college, but also needs to be able to listen to others,” Brewer said. “I want to see someone who goes to city events and strolls through the city. The president needs to be able to champion the college to the community.”
State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, described what the college’s new leader should be able to accomplish.
“The president needs to be able to come up with a sustainable plan for tuition,” Spreitzer said. “You can bring any amount of money or students within a year, but it needs to be sustainable.”
The goal of the Beloit College Board of Trustees and search committee is to have a president put in place before the fall 2023 semester, according to Messitte.