BELOIT—Blue Collar Coffee is moving to the west side of the Rock River and Truk’t restaurant will be expanding into the space the coffee shop currently occupies.
The coffee shop currently can be found at 408 Pleasant St., next door to Truk’t. Blue Collar Coffee plans to move to 108 W. Grand Ave. in the fall.
“Geronimo Hospitality Group has been planning this move for about six months,” said Dennis Fenrick, Area Director of Restaurants for Geronimo Hospitality Group.
The new location has no exact opening date, but the current location will close for about two to three weeks before the Grand Avenue location is operational.
The current location of Blue Collar Coffee shop will eventually be used as an expansion of Truk’t.
Truk’t is a local Mexican restaurant that specializes in street tacos and margaritas.
Both Truk’t and Blue Collar Coffee are owned and operated by Geronimo Hospitality Group.
Fenrick expects the Truk’t expansion to be operational three to four weeks after the new Blue Collar Coffee Shop is operational.
Truk’t will use the old Blue Collar Coffee space to provide a private event space at the restaurant.
“This will be used for private event space unless the business dictates otherwise,” Fenrick clarified.
The private event space will be able to fit up to 36 people.
Currently Truk’t and Blue Collar Coffee are connected through a hallway.
There are no plans for construction on the location on Pleasant Street.
Other than the new private space, there will be no changes to operation of the Truk’t restaurant.
“This decision was made because we’ve outgrown the capacity at the current Blue Collar location,” Fenrick noted. “The new space will be about three times the size of the current location and we will be adding some additional baristas to the staff.”
The new location on West Grand Avenue will include outdoor seating and dining, more parking spots, additional indoor seating as well as an expanded menu.
The new location will introduce lunch items including sandwiches and soups, Fenrick said. The breakfast menu will still be offered at the new location, alongside new additions.
A “broader” selection of coffee drinks and teas will be feature at the new location.
The new location on West Grand Avenue also will have a second floor where office space will be available for lease in the future.
When asked what makes Blue Collar Coffee unique compared to its competitors, Fenrick said it offers products with unique flavors and friendly service.
“Blue Collar Coffee serves espresso and handcrafted coffee drinks made from beans roasted by Wisconsin-based Ruby Coffee Roasters,” Fenrick noted. “Blue Collar offers Wi-Fi, lounge seating, a robust drink menu including tea and smoothies, and a welcoming, friendly environment. Blue Collar Coffee serves coffee with character for hardworking people.”