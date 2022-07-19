Barista
Angela Cho, a barista, at Blue Collar Coffee Inc. greets customers purchasing their morning coffee.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—Blue Collar Coffee is moving to the west side of the Rock River and Truk’t restaurant will be expanding into the space the coffee shop currently occupies.

The coffee shop currently can be found at 408 Pleasant St., next door to Truk’t. Blue Collar Coffee plans to move to 108 W. Grand Ave. in the fall.