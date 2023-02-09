BELOIT - Speakers, breakfast, music and fellowship will be part of a Black History Month event presented by the Beloit Coalition of Churches on Feb. 18 at New Zion Baptist Church, 1905 Mound Ave.
The event will begin with breakfast and vendors at 10 a.m. The featured speakers will begin at 11 a.m. with a question-and-answer period to follow along with music. There is no cost for the event and free breakfast will be provided for the fist 75 people to arrive at the event.
Featured speakers will be Rock County Circuit Judge Ashley Morse, School District of Beloit Superintendent Willie Garrison II, School District of Beloit Board of Education President Sean Leavy, Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin, Rock County Board member and Beloit City Council member Kevin Leavy, and Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles.
The keynote speaker will be Dane County Circuit Court Judge Everett Mitchell, who will speak on "Dismantling the 'Cradle to Prison' Pipeline."
The Rev. Norris Jackson of the Bethel American Methodist Episcopal Church, will be the host for the event. He said this is the first time that an event of this kind has bee held in Beloit, but it is hoped it will become an annual event.
"We hope to make it an annual event featuring the trailblazing and groundbreaking leaders coming together," Jackson said.