BELOIT - Speakers, breakfast, music and fellowship will be part of a Black History Month event presented by the Beloit Coalition of Churches on Feb. 18 at New Zion Baptist Church, 1905 Mound Ave.

The event will begin with breakfast and vendors at 10 a.m. The featured speakers will begin at 11 a.m. with a question-and-answer period to follow along with music. There is no cost for the event and free breakfast will be provided for the fist 75 people to arrive at the event.