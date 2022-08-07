ChurchAlliance2.jpg
The Back to School Health and Resource Fair was put on by the Beloit Coalition of Churches at Summit Park in Beloit on Saturday. Backpacks, gift bags and hand sanitizer were given out. COVID-19 vaccinations also were offered, as well as information from local agencies.

 Sara Myers/Adams Publishing Group

BELOIT—The Reverend Doctor Norris E. Jackson Jr., pastor of the Bethel A.M.E. Church, created the Beloit Coalition of Churches with 13 other Beloit churches to connect with the community more. The Back to School Health & Resource Fair is the first event of its kind that the coalition has put on together with Jackson leading the charge.

The fair was held Saturday from noon—4 p.m. at Summit Park in Beloit.