BELOIT — The City of Beloit Clerk-Treasurer’s Office says it has not yet mailed out any Nov. 3 general election absentee ballots to voters, potentially avoiding issues encountered by other clerks offices around state following the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling last week to temporarily halt absentee voting.
The city will suspend preparations to send out absentee ballots until receiving further information from the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC).
“You can still register to vote absentee—but we do not currently have a date as to when the ballots will be sent out due to this temporary halt,” said Beloit Strategic Communications Director Sarah Millard.
As of Sept. 1, the City of Beloit received 3,084 absentee ballot requests, according to Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler.
On Sept. 10, the state supreme court ruled to temporarily suspend absentee ballot mailing for the fall general election while deliberations continue on a lawsuit filed by Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins related to placement on Wisconsin ballots.
Clerks around the state face a Sept. 17 deadline to mail absentee ballots to anyone who requested one, including a Sept. 19 federal deadline to mail ballots to voters overseas and in the military. As of Sept. 10, one million absentee ballots had been requested in Wisconsin, according to WEC voter data.
All absentee ballots can be requested by going online to myvote.wi.gov and follow the on-screen instructions; request a ballot by mail/email or fax. An application can be found at elections.wi.gov/forms/EL-121-english. Voters should mail or fax the information to the Beloit City Clerk’s office at 100 State Street, Beloit, WI 53511, fax: 608-364-6642. The application must be received by the City Clerk no later than 5 p.m. on the Thursday before the election.
In-person absentee voting will take place from 8 a.m.—5 p.m. Oct. 20 through Oct. 30 (weekdays only) at City Hall. The deadline to return absentee ballots is 8 p.m. on Nov. 3.
Stottler recommends that voters have absentee ballot requests in by Oct. 19 and returned by Oct. 26 to avoid any ballot being lost in the mail or go uncounted.