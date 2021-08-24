JANESVILLE—Lori Stottler, who has been Beloit city clerk since June of 2015, has accepted the position of Janesville Clerk-Treasurer.
Stottler’s final day as clerk-treasurer in Beloit is Sept. 8. She is scheduled to start in her position as Janesville clerk-treasurer on Sept. 20.
Sarah Lock, City of Beloit director of strategic communications, said the position Stottler is vacating has not been posted yet, but the city will begin the process of seeking her replacement soon.
Prior to coming to Beloit, Stottler served as Rock County Clerk from 2007 to 2015. She was hired as city clerk in Beloit in 2015. In 2017 she was named clerk-treasurer in Beloit when the two positions were consolidated.
She is a member of several professional associations for local government professionals, including the Wisconsin Municipal Clerks Association, the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, the Municipal Treasurers Association of Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Government Finance Officers Association.
Stottler received her Associate’s Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Rock County, now known as UW-Whitewater at Rock County. She is currently completing a Bachelor of Arts and Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
“The City of Janesville is very excited to have Lori serve as our next City Clerk-Treasurer,” said Deputy City Manager Ryan McCue. “She is a seasoned local government professional who will bring tremendous experience and expertise to the position.”
Stottler is the president of CASA of Rock County and the Vice President of the Church Council at First Lutheran Church. Additionally, she is a board member of the Women’s Fund at the Community Foundation of Southern Wisconsin and a cabinet member for the United Way Blackhawk Region. She is the proud recipient of the 2020 YWCA Woman of Distinction Award and the 2021 CASA of Rock County Impact Award.
Stottler served two full terms on the School Board for the School District of Janesville from 2006 to 2012, where she served in the roles of Vice President, Finance Chair, and Building and Grounds Chair.
Personally, Stottler is married to her high school sweetheart of 34 years. The pair shares two grown, married sons, one who lives in Seattle, Washington, and one who resides in Madison, Wisconsin. She has many hobbies, including taking adventures with family and friends, reading, biking, crafting, snuggling her pets, and growing her knowledge in natural health, faith, and DIY projects.
Stottler will replace former City Clerk-Treasurer Dave Godek, who left the position in February 2021 to become the City’s Interim Finance Director, a position he now holds permanently. The City of Janesville expresses its sincere appreciation to Interim City Clerk-Treasurer Derrek Heise, who has provided his knowledge and dedication during recruitment for the City Clerk-Treasurer position.