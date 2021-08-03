BELOIT—Longtime Beloit City Clerk-Treasurer Lori Stottler is being honored with an international award for her dedicated career in local government.
Stottler has earned the of Certified Municipal Clerk (CMC) designation, which is awarded by the International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC), Inc. The designation is granted to clerks who complete demanding education requirements, and who have a record of significant contributions to their local government, their community and state.
“I am honored to endorse the conferring of CMC to (Stottler),” said IIMC President Sheri Pierce. “In light of the speed and drastic nature of change these days, lifelong learning is not only desirable, it is necessary for all in local government to keep pace with growing demands and changing needs of the citizens we serve.”
Stottler has served in local government for decades, and was the Rock County Clerk prior to taking the Beloit post.
“The City and I are very proud of Lori Stottler and her recent accomplishment. Congratulations are certainly in order,” said Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther.
The International Institute of Municipal Clerks, founded in 1947, has 14,000 members throughout the United States, Canada and 15 other countries, and the mission of this global non-profit corporation is to enhance the education opportunities and professional development of its diverse membership.