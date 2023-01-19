The cast of the Beloit Civic Theatre production of “The Outsider” rehearse a scene from the political satire. Shown from left are Matthew Tiritilli, Katelynne Hammonds, Rosemarie Kettle, Rob Conners, Saralyn Duncan and Rod McFall.
Ned Newley, played by Matthew Tirritilli, left, gets some advice from political consultant Arthur Vance, played by Rod McFall in a scene from Beloit Civic Theatre’s production of “The Outsider.” The play will begin its run at the Elizabeth Reinholz Theater on Jan. 26.
BELOIT — It this time when politicians are somber and often battling with each other, maybe it is good to step back and have a humorous look at the world of politics.
That is the goal of Beloit Civic Theatre’s latest production, “The Outsider,” which will hit the stage at the Elizabeth Reinholz Theater at Beloit Memorial High School starting Jan. 26.
“It’s not taken as seriously as some politicians take things,” said Rod McFall, who plays Arthur Vance in the political satire.
McFall’s character, although not a politician, is a political consultant.
“He makes politicians,” McFall said of his character.
Doris Tropp is director of the play, which is the second production in Beloit Civic Theatre’s 90th season. She said the cast is made up of veteran actors, such as McFall, who has been with Beloit Civic Theatre since 1978, and first-time actors with the theatre group, such as Katelynne Hammonds, who plays Louise “Lulu” Peaks and Rosemarie Kettle, who plays Rachel Parsons.
This marks about the fifth play that Tropp has directed for Beloit Civic Theatre. She directed her first production in 1990 and she did another show in 2014.
“I had som kids in between,” she said with a laugh.
She also has been an actor in several productions.
She said the show is very funny. It does not have any commentary on current political situations or politicians.
“It’s just a different way to look at what people want in their politicians in a funny way,” she said.
McFall said he still finds the script funny, even after reading it multiple times.
“I still find a joke hiding in the corner somewhere,” he said.
The play, which was written by Paul Slade Smith, centers on the political turmoil that occurs when a popular governor is removed from office after he is caught in a lie about his affair with a beauty pageant contestant. That leaves the governor’s office in the hands of a nervous and jittery lieutenant governor Ned Newley, played by Matthew Tiritilli. But political consultant Arthur Vance is there to promote nervous Ned and turn him into a prime politician that the people will love.
Tropp said the play is really pretty simple to direct.
“The most challenging thing is the dialogue. There are some sight things that have to be played out in the right order,” she said.
She said the timing and interaction between the characters is essential to the humor of the play.
Tropp urges people to not be afraid of a political play, because it really is funny.