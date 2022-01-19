BELOIT—The year was 1936. Beloit celebrated its centennial. Benny Goodman and Tommy Dorsey produced top recordings.
The era seemed to set just the right stage for a Broadway murder mystery thriller laced with comedy.
The public is welcome to the production of “The Game’s Afoot; Or Holmes for the Holidays,” written by Ken Ludwig and presented by the Beloit Civic theatre.
The play is one of two offered this year for the organization’s 89th season.
Directing the “whodunit” mystery is Doris Tropp who has been involved with the Civic Theatre since 1988.
The play is set in the year 1936 when Broadway star William Gillette has invited fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of fun. But when one guest is found dead, the tricks and games begin. Gillette, who is renowned for playing the part of Sherlock Holmes on stage, takes on the role of detective.
But the mood is anything but glum in this comedy/thriller Tropp said.
“There are a lot of strange juxtapositions in the play. It is a murder, but there are so many funny things about it,” she said.
Not so humorous is that there have been challenges in producing the play.
That included three cast members being diagnosed with COVID-19 and that not many actors auditioned for the parts, Tropp said.
Also, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the delay of the high school’s fall production, BCT had a late start at constructing its set for the winter show, she said. The cast needed to rehearse at an alternate location also. They were able to share the space with the Kids Fun And Drama (KFAD) group in a former bank building at the Eclipse Center, Tropp said.
The set for “Games Afoot” is of the Art Deco style from the 1936 era.
The cast includes Chuck Ingle, Kay Nordstrom, Stephen Meyer, Nikki Meyer, Brandon Williams, Sydney Winchester, Susan Smith and Michelle Dennis. Stage Manager is Les Blumreich.
At a recent rehearsal in the Elizabeth Reinholz Theatre, some of the actors talked about their roles.
Ingle, who started acting with the BCT years ago in musicals, plays the part of William Gillette.
“I’ve done many roles for the Civic Theatre; my first was in “Pajama Game” in 1980,” he said.
About the present script, he said: “It’s a real challenge.”
Ingle is retired from full-time work but has many volunteer interests he participates in so another challenge for him was fitting in rehearsal time, he said.
But he takes the time to do it because he enjoys being part of the entertainment world.
“If you like to be on the performance side of entertaining, it feeds that,” he said.
He also said it brings joy and satisfies the need for a laugh.
And, “It makes you feel you’ve accomplished something,” Ingle said.
Nordstrom, who plays the part of William Gillette’s mother, said she is enjoying her role in the production.
“It’s a great role; it’s the best I’ve ever had. I can be serious and a little batty. I’m good at the older woman role,” Nordstrom said.
Husband and wife Nikki and Stephen Meyer also play a married pair in the play. They even recalled being on stage together nearly 50 years ago when then teacher Elizabeth Reinholz influenced them.
“We were sweethearts in 1973; we did a series of plays,” Nikki Meyer said.
“The Games Afoot” will be presented at the Elizabeth Reinholz Theatre located at the south end of Beloit Memorial High School. Production dates are: Jan. 27, 28, 29 and Feb. 3, 4, 5 at 7:30 p.m. And Jan. 29 and 30 and Feb. 5 at 3 p.m.
Telephone reservations can be made beginning Jan. 24 from noon—5 p.m. by calling the box office at 608-362-1595. Reservations can be made online any time at the website www.beloitcivictheatre.org/resemail.php
Voicemail messages for reservations also can be made at any time and a return call will be made for confirmation.
Ticket price is $10. Audience members will be required to wear a face mask.
The spring play will be a musical: “Pump Boys and Dinettes,” directed by Janet Palmer.