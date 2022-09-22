Greg Roy, left, and Tomas Dominguez rehearse a scene for Beloit Civic Theatre’s upcoming production of Being Earnest. The musical is based on Oscar Wilde’s satirical comedy of manners, “The Importance of Being Earnest.”
Tomas Dominguez, as Algernon Moncrieff, on the left, and Adam Drefs, as John Worthing, prepare for Beloit Civic Theatre’s upcoming production of the musical Being Earnest which begins Sept. 24 at the Elizabeth Reinholz Theater at Beloit Memorial High School.
BELOIT—The Beloit Civic Theatre is kicking off its 90th season with a musical based on Oscar Wilde’s comedy, “The Importance of Being Earnest.”
The newer musical Being Earnest is based on the comedy and set in the mod-1960s era of peace and love and Austin Power’s styles.
The musical follows two young couples who face societal pressure and also deal with their overprotective mothers. Janet Palmer returns to direct a cast of mostly new actors including Tomas Dominguez, Elizabeth Brown, Matthew Tirtilli, and returning actors Adam Drefs and Sydney Winchester.
The music score includes rock groups from the ‘60s including Herman’s Hermits, the Rolling Stones, The Lovin’ Spoonful and more.
“It’s based on ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ by Oscar Wilde,” Palmer said. “It’s been around forever. They just turned it into a musical version and then instead of setting it in Victorian England it’s now set in London in the 1960s.”
The Beloit Civic Theatre is celebrating its 90th season this year. The theatre formed 90 years ago in 1932 as the “Beloit Little Theatre Guild.” The first season’s profits were donated to the Beloit Municipal Hospital for X-ray equipment in 1932. The director of the first ever show at the theatre was Mrs. Russell F. Wilson directing “The Whole Town’s Talking” in January 1934. The theatre group was renamed the Beloit Civic Theatre in 1948.
To celebrate its 75th season in 2007, the group did a revival of its very first show, “The Whole Town’s Talking.” Some of the first shows were performed in multiple locations including the old Scoville Hall on the Beloit College campus and Roosevelt and Lincoln junior high school auditoriums.
BCT moved to its current performing space at the Elizabeth Reinholz Theatre at the Beloit Memorial High School, in November 1951. During this year’s performances, the theater will have a free raffle and winners will receive a memento from the theater.
The production of Being Earnest has unfortunately been struggling with cases of COVID-19 which has resulted in one role being cast a total of four times.
“I’m not going to tell you who that is,” Palmer said, with a laugh, when asked what role was cast multiple times due to COVID cases. “We’re praying for health.”
Unfortunately, a cast member tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 18 and the production had to cancel the Sept. 22 and 23 shows due to this. They’re working on rescheduling these two shows.
The musical’s 1960s stage setting was built before auditions for the show even started. Around 15 people from the theatre group put it together on a Saturday in July. The backgrounds and blue butterfly with a peace sign middle sets the mood of a musical set in the ‘60s era.
All performances will be held at the Elizabeth Reinholz Theatre at 1225 Fourth St. in Beloit. More information on showtimes and tickets can be found at beloitcivictheatre.org.