Light the lights! You got nothing to hit but the heights!
The excitement of a new Beloit Civic Theatre season came through as clear as the lyrics from that Broadway musical, “Gypsy” when two board members spoke about the next BCT performances, recently.
“Two months ago, we had our first in-person board meeting. It was fabulous,” said Loren Sass, Board Vice President. “All of the board said they wanted to do a new season.”
The news is especially exciting because there hasn’t been a performance in about two years due to the COVID-19 virus, said Sass and Board President Pat Hoye.
While there is still some uncertainty with the virus, the board is moving forward in hopes the theater doors will open to the public and the curtains will rise.
However, there will be a few changes in the program.
Usually, three plays are offered.
“We thought we would do three plays, but we don’t know for sure when the high school is letting us in, therefore it would be difficult to plan a fall show,” Sass said.
The BCT plays are offered in Beloit Memorial High School’s Betty Reinholtz Theatre.
Looking ahead to 2022, the board decided on two offerings.
The first is an intriguing mystery, a “whodunit” with the title “The Game’s Afoot,” by Ken Ludwig and directed by Doris Tropp. The amusing thriller promises plenty of laughs and intrigue.
The second performance suggests a fun-loving musical, reminding folks of the days when attendants really did pump gas, and these guys could sing as well. Add to that the talent of two singing sisters/waitresses and there you have it: Pump Boys and Dinettes. The musical is a tribute to life by the roadside, written by Mark Hardwick, Jim Wann, John Schimmel, Debra Monk, John Foley and Cass Morgan and directed by Janet Palmer.
What hasn’t changed is opportunity for both matinees and evening performances.
“The Game’s Afoot” will be offered Jan. 27, 28 and 29 as well as Feb. 3, 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m. The matinees would be Jan. 29 and 30 and Feb. 5 at 3 p.m.
Pump Boys and Dinettes is set for April 28, 29 and 30 as well as May 5, 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. Matinees would be April 30 and May 1 and 7 at 3 p.m.
But the board members also talk about the uncertainty in their new brochure:
“As we prepare this season brochure, we are still in a period of uncertainty, and things may still change if the Coronavirus does not come under control. We are hoping that by the time we get to January we can all come together without masks and without social distancing.”
Regardless, Beloit Civic Theatre expenses will go on, the board explained.
There’s rent to be paid for the small downtown office room and warehouse space for props and costumes plus insurance and utility bills, for example.
Plus, all royalties and licensing for the upcoming plays have been paid for, Sass said.
Sass and Hoye said they are grateful for the support shown in the past.
“Fortunately, the great majority of our season subscribers did not ask for a refund for last season’s canceled performances,” board members said.
Due to the circumstances, however, attendees will pay the same price for two plays as they did before for three, Sass and Hoye said.
Those who would like to purchase season tickets need to have their orders postmarked no later than Oct. 1. Cost for season memberships will be $25 per person or $20 per person for those 60 and older and per student. The season membership will let attendees in to both performances. Seat preferences should be given when the brochure form and check are sent in to the BCT office.
Those who would like to attend only one play can pay $10 each at the door, but they would need to call or email ahead for a seat reservation.
Confirmation of the reservations are mailed to individuals.
For more information or to obtain a brochure, call the box office at 608-362-1595 or email to: beloitcivictheatre@gmail.com
Auditions for the first play will be Nov. 1 and 2.