BELOIT—Every Saturday a loyal group of kids learn to encourage each other and move on from their mistakes thanks to coaches and volunteers with the Beloit City Wide Youth Softball League.

In its fifth season, the league is composed of 312 kids, 40 volunteer coaches and additional volunteers who gather at Telfer Park from 9 a.m.—4 p.m. each Saturday. The players enjoy their families rooting for them from the stands, a free hot meal and lots of mentorship from their coaches such as Jamerson Heath and Richard Bevineau, and assistant coaches Harry Smith and Jalen Elliott.

