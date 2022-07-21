Beloit City Wide Youth Softball League Coach Jamerson Heath works with players, from left, daughter Shaelyn Heath, Daniel Jackson, Avagail Grosskopf, and his son and team supporter Jalen Heath. Heath’s team is called New Day. His players said he teaches them to encourage each other, is strategic in his approach and creates the feeling of playing in the big leagues.
(From left): Beloit City Wide Youth Softball League volunteers Pat Majeed, Harry Smith, Richard Bevineau, Jalen Elliott, Suzzi Bevineau, Grace Hatchett, Renee Elliott, Ayanna Smith and Brian Elliott gather for a photo. The volunteers spend all day, every Saturday, coaching, feeding and mentoring youth playing at Telfer Park.
BELOIT—Every Saturday a loyal group of kids learn to encourage each other and move on from their mistakes thanks to coaches and volunteers with the Beloit City Wide Youth Softball League.
In its fifth season, the league is composed of 312 kids, 40 volunteer coaches and additional volunteers who gather at Telfer Park from 9 a.m.—4 p.m. each Saturday. The players enjoy their families rooting for them from the stands, a free hot meal and lots of mentorship from their coaches such as Jamerson Heath and Richard Bevineau, and assistant coaches Harry Smith and Jalen Elliott.
Avagail Grosskopf, 12, Shaelyn Heath, 12, Daniel Jackson, 13, from team New Day under coach Heath said they’ve learned to work together as a team, have fun and have learn to hit the ball. Their coach encourages them when they are down and helps pick up their mood and performance.
“He pushes us to do our best and try as a team,” Grosskopf said.
“He’s a great coach,” Jackson said. “He tries to give us real life experiences and is strategic with the batting order.”
The three players said they’ve come to see each other as a family. Heath’s son and super fan Jalen Health cheers on the group, or calls them “Boo Day” when they need some tough love.
Heath, a coach of four years who works at the YMCA in his other life, said he loves teaching the kids the game and seeing them smile.
“He’s been a role model and a tremendous help. As a former player, he knows how to teach and the kids respond. We are glad to have him,” said program co-founder Brian Elliott.
Elliott also commended veteran coach Bevineau, who has been with the program since its inception thanks to encouragement from co-founder Scottie Davidson. Bevineau said he’s a longtime friend of Davidson, and he didn’t hesitate to support Davidon’s dream to start the team.
Bevineau guides the 7 to 10-year-olds, who sometimes need to hear their name to look for the ball or to stay out of the dirt.
“No task is too big or small. He always jumps in with both feet,” Elliott said of Bevineau.
Because of his patience and gentle ways, Elliott said Bevineau’s team is considered a destination.
Bevineau said he works to develop the youth into players in bigger leagues and loves it most when they return in the future years to check in on him. He also brings wife Suzzie Bevineau and daughter Ayanna Smith who help with concessions.
Co-founder Pat Majeed said the entire Bevineau family has been instrumental in the program. She explained how the program provides bats, balls and uniforms at no cost to players so any child can play, thanks to the generosity of those in the community.
To volunteer or get more information people can call Davidson at 608-201-5884 or Elliott at 608-295-9769.
The Beloit City Wide Youth Softball league is geared for youths between the ages of 7 and 13. The league’s goal is for girls to go on and play softball and boys, baseball. The activity is free to participants and was designed to help families who may struggle with the many fees associated with children’s sports and activities.
Elliott said this was the first year that some kids had to be turned away as there weren’t enough coaches. Despite challenges, the program is going strong with a local business sponsor for each of the 14 teams. Many parents, Elliott said, have often stepped in to help coach. No one is required to know how to play baseball and any volunteer is welcomed.
Elliott said the confidence gained on the ballfield has spilled over into kids’ academic life, with them behaving better in school. He said he’s seen many transformations.
“Even if we help only one child, it’s worth it,” he said.