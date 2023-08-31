Beloit_City_Hall_Stock

Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT — City offices, including City Hall and the Beloit Public Library, will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by one day the week of Sept. 4-8 and there will be no collection on Monday, Sept. 4.

  