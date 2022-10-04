Vice President Nancy Forbeck, Council Member Sherry Blakeley, Council Member Clinton Anderson, President Regina Dunkin, Council Member Markese Terrell and Council Member Kevin Leavy gathered at a workshop Monday concerning the hiring process for a new city manager.
BELOIT- Final details about the city manager position are awaiting approval before the position is advertised and candidates start applying.
The Beloit City Council held a workshop meeting Monday to discuss the city manager search process as it nears the final stages.
Patty Heminover, Director of the Baker Tilly executive search firm, presented information she gathered about what the community wants from a new city manager.
“What I heard from the community and business leaders matches almost perfectly with what I heard from the city council in an ideal city manager,” Heminover said.
The information was gathered through public forums held previously as well as interviews with local business leaders.
Once a brochure and survey is approved by the city council, Baker Tilly will posting the job description online.
The job position will be posted for at least 30 days and and applicants will be able to take part in a question-and-answer process online, Heminover explained.
The council then will be presented with 12 to 15 candidates that will be narrowed down to a few finalists.
The initial applicants will answer four to five questions on a computer and will be visually recorded. Baker Telly will choose candidates based on the interviews, resume, cover letter and background information.
“We will inform the community when the job posting is available,” Sarah Lock, Beloit Director of Strategic Communications. “The salary range will be posted in the job opening.”
Lori Curtis Luther, the previous Beloit city manager, was paid a salary of $184,188.13 after her last evaluation.
“Luther was one of the best paid city managers in the state of Wisconsin,” Heminover clarified.
Heminover proposed candidates give presentations to council members and business leaders in a public setting.
“If approved this would fall between the first set of interviews conducted by the city council and the final interviews where a decision will ultimately be made,” Heminover said.
“We are still on task to be able to have a new city manager in place by January or February of 2023,” Heminover explained. “At this time we are already reaching out to potential applicants and currently have 60 people in mind before the job has been posted.”
In the meantime, Elizabeth Krueger is acting interim city manager. Krueger is also the current city attorney and deputy city manager.
“We appreciate everyone’s feedback and it is important but the city council will make the ultimate decision on who will be the new city manager going forward,” Heminover explained.