2022 City Council
Buy Now

Vice President Nancy Forbeck, Council Member Sherry Blakeley, Council Member Clinton Anderson, President Regina Dunkin, Council Member Markese Terrell and Council Member Kevin Leavy gathered at a workshop Monday concerning the hiring process for a new city manager.

 Jacob Roushia/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT- Final details about the city manager position are awaiting approval before the position is advertised and candidates start applying.

The Beloit City Council held a workshop meeting Monday to discuss the city manager search process as it nears the final stages.

Tags

Recommended for you