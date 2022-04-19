BELOIT - Beloit City Manager Lori S. Curtis Luther will receive a 2% pay increase following her annual evaluation and approval by the City Council on Monday.
The pay increase raises Luther’s annual salary from $180,576.60 to $184,188.13, according to Sarah Lock, City of Beloit’s Director of Strategic Communications.
“The city manager has a strong working relationship with our city council members. She has a clear understanding of our goals and priorities, and she serves our community with pride," said Beloit City Council President Clinton Anderson. "Our city has experienced challenging times over the past two years, and I am confident in the leadership that she provides to our elected officials, city staff, neighboring communities and our city as a whole.”
There were a total of eight sections in the city manager's review where each councilor scored Luther on a scale of one to five. The scores and comments remain anonymous and the categories are as follows.
Under the City Council Relationships section, Luther scored an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 from the seven councilors.
Comments included:
“Lori’s relationship with the council is prompt and informative.”
“The city manager effectively keeps the council well informed though one-on-one meetings as well as through communication tools.”
The second section was Organizational Leadership where she scored an average rating of 4.4.
“Lori’s wonderful strength is organizational leadership,” one councilor commented.
“Has shown growth in letting others handle situations when on vacation," was another comment. "Holds staff accountable when needed. Strong leadership skills.”
Luther scored a high 4.8 out of 5 when it came to Fiscal Management.
“Has been and always will be one of Lori’s strongest attributes,” one councilor said.
“No city is better run financially than Beloit,” another councilor said.
In Community Relations Luther scored a 4.3 out of 5.
“COVID has made public events challenging, but Lori has been appropriately visible. Builds positive relationships with a variety of stakeholders. Making sure enough input is given can be difficult,” a councilor said.
Luther continued to score highly with an average of 4.7 out of 5 in the intergovernmental relationships category.
“Lori is bringing our area communities together better than any has before,” was one comment.
On the Communication front, Luther scored an average of 4.4.
“Often accessible via text. Always available for monthly councilor one-on-one meetings,” a councilor wrote.
The seventh section dealt with Luther’s personal attributes and she scored an average of 4.5.
“Overall, Lori does a great job upholding our core values and representing them in the community," was one comment. "She does lead by example.”
The last section dealt with expectations, where she scored an average of 4.4 out of 5.
“Partnering with other appropriate agencies and governmental bodies is one of her greatest strengths,” a councilor commented.
Out of all the sections Luther scored a total of 223.6 out of a possible 250, with a total average of 4.5 out of 5.
“This positive review is indicative of the strong working relationship with (the Beloit City) Council and high-quality staff team, and the excellent cooperation built through our many partnerships throughout the community,” responded Luther.