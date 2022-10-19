The nationwide search for Beloit’s new city manager is being headed by Baker Tilly, a public sector executive recruitment firm.
Baker Tilly requests applicants to submit their resumes and cover letters to the online link. Baker Tilly will review all submitted resumes and cover letters starting Nov. 11.
“The position will stay open until a candidate is given a contract by the Beloit City Council,” said Patty Heminover, Director of the Baker Tilly.
Heminover expects to have a city manager in place by January or February.
The posted salary for the position is $170,000.00—$185,000.00 annually. This salary on the higher end matches what Lori S. Curtis Luther, the previous city manager, was being paid.
Luther’s most recent salary with the City of Beloit was $184,188.13. Luther left her position in Beloit in August after serving as city manager for seven years. She accepted a city manager position in Overland Park, Kansas.
The minimum educational requirements for a city manager candidate is to hold a bachelor’s degree in public administration, public policy, planning or a related field.
A minimum of seven years experience in a leadership or management position within a similar community and competence in operational areas of city government is required.
“The city council approved the posting, including the details of the salary, qualifications and description of the job posting,” said Sarah Lock, Beloit Director of Strategic Communications.
Along with the job description, a recruitment brochure provided information about Beloit, the community population and the recruitment process.
The brochure incorporated information of the community itself including demographic breakdown, businesses and neighborhoods.
“We worked with the city council, department heads and talked with community members on what Beloit means to them and what they are looking for in a city manager to help develop the brochure,” Heminover said.
The brochure listed several leadership qualities that are important to the position.
The brochure lists the city manager as the “face” of the city and is expected to have high community engagement and communication skills.
Beloit is looking for someone who can contribute to combating the current affordable housing crisis, attract and retain excellent talent within the city and collaborate with community stakeholders, according to the brochure.
Baker Tilly designed a survey for the public to fill out that will be open until Nov 21.
“All Beloit residents or business owners are welcome to fill out the survey,” Heminover said. “A report will be presented to the city council to provide an insight into what the public wants in a city manager.”
The survey includes five multiple choice questions and two fill-in-the-blank questions.
Physical copies of the survey can be found and turned in at the Beloit Public Library and Beloit City Hall.