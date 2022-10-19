Beloit_City_Hall_Stock

Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.

 Austin Montgomery/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT—The job description for the Beloit city manager job has been posted and the advertisement includes a minimum yearly salary of $170,000.

The city manager job description can be found at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/bakertilly/jobs/3760588/city-manager-beloit-wisconsin.

Tags

Recommended for you