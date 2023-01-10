BELOIT - Three finalist for the position of Beloit city manager will meet with members of the community during a public forum set for 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.
The finalists come from Wisconsin, Michigan and Oregon and have years of experience in government administration.
The finalists are:
Casey Bradley, who has 16 years of government experience. He has been city administrator for Baraboo, Wisconsin since 2020. Prior to his current position in Baraboo, Bradley served as county manager in Adams County, Wisconsin. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 2000 - 2006. He holds a master's degree in public administration from Penn State University, a masters of accounting and financial management from DeVry University, a bachelor of science degree in management/finance and a bachelor of science degree in management/human resources from Park University.
Jerry Gabrielatos has been in city management for seven years and most recently he is serving as city manager of West Linn, Oregon. Prior to his current position, he served as the assistant city manager in Albert Lea, Minnesota. He began his career in government with the Chicago City Council, where he served for six years, including a time as chief of staff. He is scheduled to receive the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) Credentialed Manager designation this month. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science and history from Tulane University and a masters degree in public policy and administration.
Blaine Wing has more than 20 years of experience in government positions in Michigan and Illinois. He currently is serving as interim village manager in Sparta, Michigan. He holds a bachelor of science and masters degree in public administration from Western Michigan University. He holds senior-level certifications in human resources. He is an active member of the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), Michigan Municipal Executives and the Society of Human Resource Management.
Each finalist will give a presentation and the public will have the opportunity to submit questions.
The city council will interview the finalists on Saturday. The council has been working with executive search firm Baker Tilly during the city manager search process.
City officials have been searching for a new city manager since former City Manager Lori Curtis Luther announced in June she would be leaving Beloit to accept a city manager position in Overland Park, Kansas. Her last day as city manager was Aug. 5. She had served as Beloit city manager since 2015.
Beloit City Attorney and Assistant City Manager Elizabeth Krueger has been serving as interim city manager since Luther's departure.
"We appreciate the community's patience and input during this process," said Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin. "The council will fully evaluate these candidates to ensure we are selecting the individual who will best serve our city's needs."