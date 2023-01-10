Beloit_City_Hall_Stock

Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.

 Austin Montgomery/Beloit Daily News

BELOIT - Three finalist for the position of Beloit city manager will meet with members of the community during a public forum set for 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Beloit Public Library, 605 Eclipse Blvd.

The finalists come from Wisconsin, Michigan and Oregon and have years of experience in government administration.