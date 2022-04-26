BELOIT—City Hall renovation work is nearing completion and is expected to be complete this summer.
The second and third floor of City Hall at 100 State St., currently are having renovation work done. The first and fourth floors were renovated in 2019, according to Sarah Lock, Director of Strategic Communications for the City of Beloit.
The second and third floor have not been touched since the building was built 39 years ago, according to Lock.
“This is a remodeling project that includes security upgrades and upgrades to the outdated (and often malfunctioning) heating and cooling system to provide improved ventilation in a post-COVID world,” Lock said. “The previous configurations of the City Hall offices were identified as a significant safety and security risk in a modern world. These floors have not been remodeled since original construction was completed in 1983.”
The renovation will change the floor layout, but will not add any more space to the building, Lock said.
The offices that are currently affected by this are the Finance and Administrative Services, Municipal Court staff and the Community Development Department.
The construction has not stopped operation of any of these departments and the public still has access to contact each department that has been relocated within city hall.
“We have a staffed first floor reception desk. The departments can be reached via phone or email as they could throughout the pandemic,” Lock said.
The front desk can be reached at 608-364-6600 and are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.—5 p.m.
“City Hall remains open to the public on the first floor as it has been since March 2020. We have minimized impacts to the public with the temporary relocation of staff members to other city floors and/or buildings. The State Street parking lot entrance remains closed and anyone visiting City Hall should use the Shirland Avenue entrance,” Lock noted.
“The project started with temporary relocation of offices in December and is expected to be completed this summer,” Lock said.
The construction is being managed by the Public Works Department and the budget was approved by the Beloit City Council.
Corporate Contractors Inc. of Beloit was awarded the bid for the renovation project on Nov. 15.
The budget allocated by Beloit City Council on Nov. 15 was approved for the amount of $1,365,510.00 for the project.