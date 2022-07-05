BELOIT—After three years of construction, the renovation work at Beloit City Hall at 100 State St., is complete, featuring reconfigured offices and enhanced safety and security.
City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said all city owned buildings had security upgrades and City Hall was the last building that still had not updated security. She said the need for security has become apparent for the protection of city employees and for residents using the services provided in City Hall. She noted it was not long ago that an individual entered City Hall brandishing a weapon. That individual was removed without injury to anyone, but the incident illustrated the need for an upgrade.
“This has been a long time coming,” Luther said of the renovations to City Hall.
City Council President Regina Dunkin said safety was a key concern when the renovations were planned.
“A lot has changed in our world—and the council wants the message to be clear for all employees—we care about your safety,” Dunkin said. “We support significant investments in equipment and resources for our police, fire and public works employees—and it was time to invest in protecting the employees working at City Hall.”
The city hall building was constructed in 1983 and has had no major construction work completed since it was built.
The first phase of the renovation was started in 2019 and it included renovations to the first and fourth floors. The first phase was completed in 2020. Klobucar Construction Company was the general contractor for the first phase with a total cost of $676,429.
One of the projects in the first phase was the redesigning of the City Hall Forum where the Beloit City Council holds its public meetings. That work was completed in 2020.
The second phase of the project began in December of 2021, and it was completed in June of 2022. Corporate Contractors Inc. was the contractor for the second phase. The second phase included renovations of the second and third floors. The cost for the second phase was $1,321,243.14.
The renovation project included safety and security upgrades to the building as well as heating and cooling system upgrades throughout the building.
City offices were reconfigured during the project, including offices for finance, administrative services, the community development department and municipal court staff offices. The offices remained on the same floors as they were previously, but now safety measures have been improved.
During the construction project, some city offices were temporarily moved to other city buildings.