Beloit_City_Hall_Stock

Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT - The Beloit City Council will no longer meet on Juneteenth, which is a federal holiday observed annually on June 19.

Juneteenth celebrates the day when Union soldiers in 1865 arrived in Galveston, Texas, with word that the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed, freeing enslaved people in the United States.

  

