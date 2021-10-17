BELOIT—The Beloit City Council is seeking public input on various issues at its meeting on Monday.
The council will host public hearings regarding the 2022 proposed city budget; possible route changes to Beloit Transit System; the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) budget; the Home Investment Partnerships Program and a conditional use permit.
2022 proposed
budget
The proposed 2022 budget totals $149.09 million, which is 50% larger than the 2021 budget approved last November. The proposed general fund for next year could increase just over 3%, representing $35.19 million.
The increase stems from a previously-planned wastewater system improvement project.
The city’s portion of the tax bill for the average residential property is projected at approximately $982 with the proposed tax rate of $12.37 per $1,000 of assessed property value, up $0.80 from 2021.
This represents an increase of around $68 for the average homeowner compared to the year prior, representing an increase of 6.9%.
The capital improvement program budget could be $50.4 million. The projects include $45.5 million in infrastructure improvements, $2.4 million in capital equipment, $100,000 in economic development, and $2.2 million in buildings and grounds.
Beloit Transit System
Major transit system route changes were implemented in October of 2020, and a year on, officials have identified areas to improve in order to alleviate timing issues and provide better connectivity.
Block grants
The city’s 2022 proposed CDBG budget is $865,000 and will be allocated to various community organizations and initiatives in Beloit.
A total of $109,000 could be split between Beloit Meals on Wheels ($10,000) Community Action ($15,000), Echo rental assistance ($10,000), Family Promise ($10,000), Family Services ($10,000), HealthNet of Rock County ($10,000), Project 16:49 ($10,000), Beloit Senior Volunteers ($7,000), Stateline Boys and Girls Club ($5,000), Stateline Literacy Council ($12,000) and the Salvation Army ($10,000).
A total of $148,000 is proposed for program administration and fair housing activities; $156,000 is proposed for Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area (NRSA) activities; $170,000 proposed for code enforcement; $232,000 for various city-operated housing rehabilitation and homeownership programs and $50,000 for economic development activities.
Home Investment Partnership Program
The city is part of the Home Investment Partnership Program and receives annual federal funds as part of the annual capital improvement program budget.
For 2022, city staff propose using $100,000 in funding for owner-occupied rehabilitation loans; and $75,000 in homebuyer assistance through NeighborWorks Blackhawk Region.
Conditional use
permit
First Community Credit Union is seeking a conditional use permit to allow a drive-through in a community commercial district for a new branch at 1555 Willowbrook Road.
In other business, the council will meet in closed session to discuss bargaining strategy related to collective bargaining with the Beloit Fire Department’s Union, IAFF Local 583. The council will not reconvene in open session.
The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. for agenda review and then the regular meeting at 7 p.m. at Beloit City Hall, 100 State St.