BELOIT—The Beloit City Council took action on various development plans, while also approving an amendment to a water services agreement with the Town of Beloit during a meeting Monday night.
New religious organization
The Council approved a conditional use permit for Pedro Diaz, who would move the congregation of The Church of the Living God, Pillar and Ground of the Truth the Light of the World from Janesville to Beloit. The site at 901 Harrison Ave. formerly housed the Atonement Lutheran Church that closed in October of 2020.
Meals on Wheels
The council also approved ordinance amendments on behalf of Beloit Meals on Wheels for the organization’s proposed new headquarters in Beloit. The changes altered the future land use designation for properties at 214 and 226 Beach Avenue and 1540 Shore Drive; while amending the zoning district map for portions of 249 Maple Avenue; 1534 and 1540 Shore Drive; and 214 and 226 Beach Avenue. The proposed headquarters includes multiple parcel addresses for a 2,521 square-foot office, storage, & food delivery building and related improvements.
Community center
Councilors also referred a conditional use permit request by Marilyn Sloniker on behalf of All Community Center LLC to the Beloit Plan Commission. Sloniker and her husband Pedro Balderramo-Justo are in the process of redeveloping 246 W. Grand Ave. with additional office space at the 11,000 square-foot building they renamed Hope For All Community Center.
Town of Beloit
In 2019, the city and township entered into a sewer and water service agreement. The amendment will have the city bring water and sanitary sewer services to the Valley Road neighborhood and the Town of Beloit to serve Thomas Street and Walton Lane.