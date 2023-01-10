BELOIT- The Beloit City Council discussed implementing an application process for $6.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding during a meeting Monday.
“Since this is the first time we have received ARPA funding there is no application process in place,” explained Elizabeth Krueger, interim city manager. “We drafted a process that the city council will look at and approve by early February.”
A draft of how applications can be made, how payments will be made to recipients and the criteria for each ARPA category was discussed. This draft will need to be approved by the city council before it is put in place.
The total ARPA funding allocated to the City of Beloit was $15.2 million.
In October, the city council approved how much of the $15.2 million will go towards various departments.
$6.9 million of the total will go towards six specific programs and will be open for applications. The six programs are transitional living facilities, homeless liaison positions, public services, homeless prevention and response, non-profit building and facility improvement, youth programs and park improvements.
The remaining $8.3 million was allocated for a new ambulance, city hall improvements, a lift station, lead service line replacements and other city improvements.
In October, it was decided that the programs would be allocated the following amounts:
Transitional Living Facilities: $2 million
Homeless liaison positions: $350,000
Public services (homeless prevention and response): $950,000
Non-profit Building and facility improvements: $800,000
Youth program: $250,000
Park improvement: $2,550,000
In coming weeks the city council will decide the eligibility requirements for each program and the rules for each application.
Applications are expected to be available on Feb. 28 and are due to be tuned in by March 28.
The performance period is recommended to take place from June 1, 2023 to June 30, 2026 with a note that an extension may be granted through Dec. 31, 2026 if needed.
The park improvements performance period will be obligated to be complete by Dec. 31, 2024.
The transitional living facility is recommended to have a minimum request amount of $500,000. This means that up to four non-profits could apply for this program if each of them requested $500,000. The maximum proposed for this program is $2 million that could only go to one organization, if the city council approved.
Staff recommended that construction for a transitional living facility begin by 2023 and be completed by June 20, 2026 for any applicants interested in the program.
The homeless liaison has enough funding for two positions within the program. Each recipient would receive $175,000 to fund the salary of the liaison over three years.
The proposed minimum request amount for the public services: homeless prevention and response is $25,000 a year with a $50,000 per year maximum. This period would still cover the three year performance period. Following the minimum amount around 12 applicants could receive funding for a program.
The Non-profit building improvements are recommended to have a minimum request amount of $200,000 with a maximum of $800,000.
“I am a little concerned with the high minimum cost of the building and facility improvements,” councilor Kevin Day said. “I worry that a program who could use the money won’t qualify because of the high minimum.”
City Councilor Clinton Anderson, who has worked for a non-profit in the past, thought the minimum amount won’t hinder applicants.
“From working at a non-profit, I can tell you there is a lot they can do with $200,000,” Anderson said. “Honestly some might look at $800,000 and might have wanted more to get everything done on their list.”
Youth Programing and Park Improvements is recommended to be overseen by the Beloit Parks, Recreation and Conservation Advisory Commission along with the city council.